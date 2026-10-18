Atiku tackles Tinubu over Police Exit Bill

Atiku Abubakar

…says serving officers dip into pensions

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Tinubu to explain his delay in acting on the Police Exit Bill, alleging that serving police officers are dipping into their pension savings to feed their families while retired personnel struggle to survive on meagre stipends.

Atiku said the plight of serving and retired officers demanded urgent action on police welfare, including a salary review and resolution of the pension concerns raised by retirees, following the pay increase approved for members of the Armed Forces.

In a statement by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, ADC-PCC, on October 18, Atiku recounted cases of retired officers allegedly living on inadequate pensions, searching for menial jobs and begging for alms after decades of service.

“Men and women who answered Nigeria’s call for decades are now waiting outside its legislature for Nigeria to answer theirs. Bola Tinubu should be ashamed that it has come to this,” he said.

Atiku cited the case of a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police who allegedly receives a monthly pension of ₦29,000 and told him that more than 120 members of his association had died in the past three years.

He also recounted how a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police allegedly resorted to begging at the Central Mosque in Abuja after failing to find work.

“No former officer should have to be discovered in distress before Nigeria remembers what it owes her,” Atiku said.

In another account, he said a retired officer in Bauchi had resorted to gathering firewood for sale to afford food, while some serving policemen had allegedly withdrawn 25 per cent of their pension savings to meet their families’ needs.

“We ask them to risk their lives for Nigeria while they wonder how to feed their families and whether their country will stand by them when their service ends. That is a disgrace,” he said.

Turning to the Police Exit Bill, Atiku said the legislation was sent to Tinubu in March but that the President had yet to make his position known as of October.

Citing Section 58 of the Constitution, he said the President had a 30-day period to signify assent or withhold it from a bill presented for assent, and demanded an explanation for the delay.

“Bola, a bill gathering dust cannot buy food or medicine. Tell Nigerians what you have done with it,” he said.

Atiku urged the National Assembly to publish the bill’s formal status, demand an explanation for the delay and determine the constitutional steps available to resolve the matter.

He also pledged that, if elected president in 2027, he would introduce a Police Dignity Guarantee Plan to settle verified pension arrears and gratuity claims, establish a pension floor, provide healthcare coverage for serving and retired officers, and ensure timely support for families of personnel killed in service.

The proposed plan, he said, would also include a police salary review, clearer records of pension contributions and entitlements, and published payment schedules to improve accountability.

“We will provide for the Guarantee in the budget and publish what has been paid,” he said.