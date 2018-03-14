itel partners SLOT for exclusive sales of its 1st 2GB RAM, 4G LTE device in Nigerian market

Leading mobile phone giant, itel Mobile has announced an exclusive sales agreement with SLOT Nigeria. The partnership will provide for the exclusive nation-wide distribution of the company’s latest flagship, the S32 LTE smartphones.



The selfie centric S32 was launched in the last quarter of 2017 to rave reviews and acclaim. Now the mobile giant is taking things up several notches with the introduction of the S32 LTE, an upgraded version of S32 with more RAM and 4G LTE capacity. And who better to serve as an exclusive distributor than SLOT Systems.

Over the past couple of years, SLOT Nigeria has been delivering tailor-made customer service to Nigeria’s mobile phone consumers by leveraging advanced technology and trained personnel. “itel aims to leverage on SLOT Systems’ nationwide presence to connect with local consumers who wish to experience or buy the flagship device,” Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager, itel Mobile, said.

The S32 LTE is built mainly for Camera and a faster internet connection. It is the first itel smartphone in Nigeria to feature a 4G LTE network support. The 4G LTE connectivity makes everything go faster, from apps downloading to contents uploading or video streaming. The VoLTE enables faster call setup time, HD video calling, superior calling quality, etc. which is just great for people who are always on the go.

The phone comes with dual selfie cameras (2.0 MP + 8.0 MP) and a rear camera of 8 MP. The two front cameras blend into the pure black glass panel perfectly like two bright eyes. Each of them has a completely different field of view. Furthermore, the two front cameras work independently. You can switch between wide-angle lens and portrait lens freely according to your needs. At the same time the camera can also switch to wide angle lens automatically when it detects more than one face.

It has a 5.5” 2.5D curve IPS HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The S32 LTE adopts the full lamination technology to enhance the screen clarity, visibility and readability. The 2.5D curved glass screen as well as the rounded edges make it comfortable to hold. You will also get richer colors and better contrasts with the IPS display.

The Fingerprint Sensor is rear mounted on the Luxury Mirror Back. The rear mounted fingerprint sensor helps you to unlocked the device or take photo pretty easily, as your finger is always on that spot while holding your phone. The Fingerprint sensor is fast, secure, reliable and multi-functional. You can answer phone calls, quick launch apps and unlock the device or any personal apps. The back cover mirror finish gives luxury look to the phone.

The phone has dual SIM support and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. It also comes with a 2GB of RAM, an internal memory of 16 GB with a 3000mAh battery capacity. Available colours include amber gold and Piano black.

The itel S32 LTE is available in Nigeria from 17th March and you can buy it at all SLOT stores in Nigeria for 44,000 naira.

Commenting on the device, Oke Umurhohwo, the Marketing Communications Manager, Itel Mobile said, “At itel, we understand and listen to the demand of our customers, hence we are introducing a device that is trendy, reliable and is the most affordable dual selfie camera phone that has 2GB RAM and support 4G LTE.”

itel has comfortably positioned itself as a force to be reckoned with, not just in terms of market dominance in Africa, but also in terms of its three pronged policy of providing phones that are affordable, reliable and trendy.