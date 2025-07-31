Five least expensive itel phones in the market

itel A50

By Patrick Igwe

itel strips back to the basics using Android Go, lightweight processors, and minimal RAM and storage. Yet most include large batteries ranging from 4000 to 5000 mAh, decent displays, dual SIM support, fingerprint or face unlock, and Bluetooth or 4G support.

itel is known across Africa for making ultra-budget phones that just work. In 2025, the brand still offers solid foundational/low-cost options in Nigeria that cost well under ₦150,000.

Here are the five least expensive itel phones you can buy now in the market.

1. itel A18s

A no-frills starter phone equipped with Android Go edition, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and a compact display designed for basic apps like WhatsApp and light browsing. Its battery lasts through a day of calling and light use. Perfect for students, seniors, or anyone needing a simple device.

2. itel A06

A modest upgrade with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage on a 6-inch or 6.6-inch display. Its hardware is simple but reliable for daily tasks. It runs Android Go and targets first-time smartphone users or backup device needs.

3. itel A50 2GB 64GB

This is one of itel’s most popular budget models. It brings a larger 6.56-inch HD+ screen, 2 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, a dual 8 MP rear setup, and a 5000 mAh battery. Android Go ensures smooth access to basic apps despite limited specs.

4. itel A50 3GB 64GB

Offers the same display and battery as the 2 GB variant but adds an extra gigabyte of RAM to improve multitasking and app responsiveness. This is a smart upgrade for a minimal jump in price.

5. itel A05s

Runs Android 14 Go edition, includes a 6.6-inch HD+ screen, 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. The 4000 mAh battery, 8 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras cover the essentials, while a fingerprint sensor adds value. Ideal if you want a larger screen and modern OS without stretching the budget.