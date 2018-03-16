Hunger, frustration made me kill 2 pupils—Suspected lunatic

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—The suspected mad man identified as Lekan Adebisi, who killed two pupils of St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, Ogun State, has blamed his action on hunger and frustration.

The suspect who was paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, at the state Police Command, Eleweran-Abeokuta, said he was 28 years old and earned a living by teaching children lessons.

The suspect had killed Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi on Monday March 12, after he reportedly stormed the school while the pupils were on lunch break. He thereafter fled the scene.

The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday by policemen attached to Ogbere Area Command led by Makinde Kayode, and some hunters.

The suspect told newsmen he was not yet married, noting that he used to organise lessons for children and got paid N20 for each child.

Asked why he killed the two pupils, he replied: “I did not eat for two weeks and I went out to beg for money.

“Nobody gave me money. When I had money, I took care of family members, friends and even outsiders.

“It was due to frustration. When hunger gripped me and it became unbearable, I then thought about my life.

“I asked myself what type of life am I living? Then I took cutlass and I was prepared to face the consequence.”