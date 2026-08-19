Defence Minister reaffirms FG commitment to veterans’ welfare

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa (retd.), has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the welfare, remuneration and pension concerns of military veterans.

Musa gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by representatives of military veterans to the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwah, acknowledged the sacrifices and distinguished service of Nigeria’s military veterans, stressing that their welfare remained a priority of the Federal Government.

A statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr H. O. Ogubike, quoted the minister as saying that concerns over wage and pension adjustments were receiving urgent attention.

According to him, relevant military, pension and financial authorities were being engaged to find a fair, sustainable and implementable solution that would ensure veterans were not unfairly disadvantaged.

He appealed to the veterans to remain calm and patient, while encouraging continued constructive engagement with the government.

The minister said sustained dialogue remained the most effective means of resolving outstanding concerns while preserving the dignity, honour and mutual respect due to those who had served the nation.

Musa further explained that any adjustment to veterans’ entitlements must be properly computed, adequately funded and implemented in line with existing approvals, regulations and due process.

He said such an approach was necessary to guarantee sustainability and prevent unintended disparities in the payment of veterans’ benefits.

The minister assured the veterans that the Ministry of Defence would continue to engage their representatives and provide updates as progress was made towards resolving the issues raised.

He reiterated that the Federal Government valued the patriotism, courage and sacrifices of Nigeria’s military veterans.

According to him, the government remained committed to ensuring that the service rendered by veterans was recognised not only in words, but also through sustained attention to their welfare and legitimate entitlements.