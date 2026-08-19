Zamfara Chamber expels Deputy President over alleged irregularities

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

GUSAU — The Executive Council of the Zamfara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ZACCIMA, alongside leaders of more than 30 traders’ associations in the state, has removed its Deputy President I, Chika Galadima, from office over alleged irregularities.

Galadima’s removal was unanimously approved at a stakeholders’ meeting of the chamber held at Falala Hotel, Gusau, on Wednesday.

According to members of the Executive Council, Galadima was removed over alleged delays in decision-making, which they said hindered efforts to reposition and advance the chamber, as well as alleged personalisation of its affairs.

The stakeholders subsequently appointed the Deputy President II, Alhaji Abubakar Kabir, as the new Deputy President I.

Speaking at the meeting, representatives of the Executive Council and traders’ associations accused Galadima of failing to provide the leadership required to move the chamber forward.

In his acceptance speech, Kabir thanked members of the council and representatives of the various traders’ associations for the confidence reposed in him.

“I accept the nomination for the position of Deputy President I of the Chamber and agree to work with all stakeholders for the development of commercial activities in the state,” he said.

Kabir pledged to collaborate with the Zamfara State Government to promote trade and businesses and strengthen economic activities across the state.

He also commended members of the council, traders and business associations for their commitment to the development of the chamber, while seeking their support and cooperation.

A stakeholder, Sadiq, appealed to Governor Dauda Lawal to support the chamber in its efforts to revive economic activities across the state.

Meanwhile, representatives of the traders’ associations called on Governor Lawal to introduce loan schemes for traders to enable them to expand their businesses and boost commercial activities.

They urged the state government to prioritise access to affordable financing for traders, saying such support would contribute to economic growth and job creation.

Representatives of the Cattle Dealers Association, Motorcycle Sellers Association, Fish Sellers Association, Poultry Farmers Association, Dates Sellers Association, Block Moulders Association, Groundnut Sellers Association and Grains Dealers Association, among others, attended the meeting.