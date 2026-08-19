Jonathan arrives Uganda for Cavendish University graduation

By Our Correspondent

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has arrived in Kampala, Uganda, ahead of the 15th graduation ceremony of Cavendish University Uganda, CUU, scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Jonathan disclosed his arrival in a statement posted on his official X handle on Wednesday, saying he was warmly received by representatives of the Ugandan government, university authorities and officials of the Nigerian High Commission.

He said the Vice Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda, Dr Olive Sabiiti, alongside members of the university’s management and staff, were among those who received him.

“It is a pleasure to be back in Uganda as we prepare for CUU’s 15th Graduation Ceremony, taking place this Thursday, August 20, 2026,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan, who serves as Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda, expressed satisfaction with the institution’s growth and its contribution to higher education in the country.

He commended the university for its commitment to academic excellence and innovation, saying he was encouraged by its progress since its establishment.

“As Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda, I remain encouraged by the institution’s remarkable growth, commitment to excellence, and continued embrace of innovation in advancing higher education in Uganda,” he said.

The former Nigerian president said he looked forward to joining the graduands, their families, faculty members and the wider university community to mark the occasion.

The graduation ceremony is expected to bring together university authorities, students, families, academics and other stakeholders to celebrate the latest set of graduates from the institution.