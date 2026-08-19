2027: Nigerians’ll speak with one voice for Makinde — APM

Gov Seyi Makinde.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has declared its readiness to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the presidency in 2027, unveiling plans for an inclusive, people-driven campaign to propel its candidate, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, to victory.

As campaigns officially begin, the party said it had already built nationwide networks, forged alliances with opposition parties and assembled a campaign structure it described as strong and efficient enough to prosecute the contest and protect its votes.

APM National Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Abubakar, said this in Abuja on Wednesday, expressing confidence in Makinde’s popularity and governance record as the platform’s strongest weapon against the ruling APC.

“As a party, I can assure you that we are ready for the task ahead. We have a very popular Presidential candidate in Governor Seyi Makinde and we have worked out strategies to ensure that not only that we win the ballot but also that our winning votes are firmly protected,” Abubakar said.

He said the party had also assembled what it described as credible personnel to drive its campaign, with the full structure expected to be unveiled soon.

“We are working hard and will leave no stone unturned in our efforts in mobilizing Nigerians for this election. We have assembled very credible hands to manage our campaign. We will unveil our campaign machinery to the public soon,” he said.

Abubakar said the APM had spent recent months consulting across the country and building alliances with other opposition parties, with the aim of presenting a stronger challenge to the APC in the presidential election.

He argued that growing dissatisfaction with the Tinubu administration had created an opening for Makinde, whom the party portrays as a credible alternative with a blueprint to address the country’s challenges.

“Nigerians are eager to oust the APC from power due to President Tinubu’s abysmal failure in office. Most Nigerians have expressed their readiness to vote in Seyi Makinde as the credible alternative to President Tinubu,” Abubakar said.

The APM spokesman also cited the recent governorship election in Osun State as evidence of what he described as the power of voters to determine electoral outcomes.

“Of course, last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State has shown the power of the people in an election. Come January, 2027 Nigerians will speak with one voice for Seyi Makinde,” he said.

Abubakar said the party would operate within the law to ensure that votes cast for its candidate were protected, making electoral integrity a key part of its strategy ahead of the presidential poll.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that the 2027 elections were free, fair and credible, stressing that the outcome must ultimately reflect the will of Nigerians expressed at the ballot.