Dapchi Attack: Police deny running away when Boko Haram struck

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Yobe State Police Command has denied reports that Police was informed hours before the Dapchi School Girls were abducted by Boko Haram and that the Police ran away for their lives.

Commissioner of Police in the State, Sunmonu Abdulmaliki said that evidence that the Police did not run away could be deduced from the fact that the only near fatal casualty of the attack was a policeman who is recuperating in the hospital.

A statement the CP personally signed reads, “The attention of the Yobe State Police Command has been drawn to the publication on Page 2 of a National Daily of 20/03/2018 on issue of the Dapchi attack that the Police was informed hours before the attack on Dapchi town on 19/02/2018.

“The assertion is nothing but a mere speculation on its time frame as it is completely not correct.

“Furthermore, the insinuation that the Police ran away is not true as the only near fatal casualty was a Policeman wounded and now recuperating in the hospital.

“The Yobe State Police Command will continue to cooperate with other security agencies in ensuring safety and protection of lives and property of people of Yobe State.”