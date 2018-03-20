Breaking News
Dapchi Attack: Police deny running away when Boko Haram struck

By adekunle

By Kingsley Omonobi
Abuja – The Yobe State Police Command has denied reports that Police was informed hours before the Dapchi School Girls were abducted by Boko Haram and that the Police ran away for their lives.

Parents go through list of 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from Government Girls Technical College at Dapchi town in northern Nigerian on February 28, 2018.
Nigeria’s government on March 1 said it had set up a committee to establish how Boko Haram jihadists managed to kidnap 110 girls from their school in the country’s remote northeast. Members of the militant Islamist group stormed the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe state, on February 19, nearly four years after a similar mass abduction in Chibok, Borno state. / AFP PHOTO

Commissioner of Police in the State, Sunmonu Abdulmaliki said that evidence that the Police did not run away could be deduced from the fact that the only near fatal casualty of the attack was a policeman who is recuperating in the hospital.

A statement the CP personally signed reads, “The attention of the Yobe State Police Command has been drawn to the publication on Page 2 of a National Daily of 20/03/2018 on issue of the Dapchi attack that the Police was informed hours before the attack on Dapchi town on 19/02/2018.

“The assertion is nothing but a mere speculation on its time frame as it is completely not correct.

“Furthermore, the insinuation that the Police ran away is not true as the only near fatal casualty was a Policeman wounded and now recuperating in the hospital.

“The Yobe State Police Command will continue to cooperate with other security agencies in ensuring safety and protection of lives and property of people of Yobe State.”


