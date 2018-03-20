DPR warns depots against selling petroleum products to unlicensed marketers

Warri (Delta) – The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Warri, Delta has warned depot owners against selling petroleum products to unlicensed marketers.



DRP Warri Zonal Operations Controller, Mr Antai Asuquo gave the warning on Tuesday in an interview in Warri.

Asuquo said that the measure would help checkmate fuel diversion to unknown destinations.

The controller, who expressed joy that fuel supply had normalised in the state also, warned depot owners against selling to bulk buyers to allow registered marketers have access to the products.

“The fuel situation has normalised in Delta, almost all the petrol stations have products and are dispensing at the government approved pump price of N145 per litre.

“Last week, we decided to check their dispensing pumps to ensure they do not shortchange members of the public and about 80 per cent of were found to be accurate.

“I want to thank the government for making the product more available, some marketers told me they now buy at the approved ex-depot price.

“The development has started attracting competition among them as they are now trying to woo customers to their outlets.

“So depot owners should not give petrol to unlicensed marketers and bulk buyers so that the product can really spread and what we are experiencing now can be sustained.

“ Also, the marketers should not shortchange members of the public by under-dispensing even though they are selling at N145, a litre should be a litre, nothing less.

“They should do the right thing in the interest and benefit of Nigerians.’’

He said that about 150 petrol stations were sanctioned for various offences in the state since the fuel scarcity resurfaced in Dec. 2017, over various offences bordering on over-pricing, under-dispensing, hoarding and diversion of products.

Asuquo said most of the affected stations had paid their fines.

“We have started compiling the names of stations that violated our seals during the exercise and tougher sanctions will be meted on them,” he said. (NAN)