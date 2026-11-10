2027: Jigawa is APC stronghold, Shettima claims

VP Shettima

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

Vice President Kashim Shettima has claimed that Jigawa State is firmly behind the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that the four former governors of the state, including Sule Lamido, are supporting the ruling party.

Shettima made the claim on Tuesday during the APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse, the state capital.

He expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure massive votes in Jigawa in the 2027 presidential election, describing the state as an APC stronghold.

According to him, prominent political figures in the state, including former governors Ali Sa’adu, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and Sule Lamido, are aligned with the APC.

“Jigawa State is a home for the APC. All who and who, any politician who answers a name is with us. The former governors of Jigawa State, Ali Sa’adu, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, and even former Governor Alhaji Sule Lamido, are with us,” he said.

Shettima, however, criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, over his comments accusing the late former President Muhammadu Buhari of deceiving him.

The Vice President described Amaechi’s remarks as disrespectful to the North, saying Buhari remained one of the most respected political figures in the region.

He said Northerners were known for their generosity and culture of appreciating and reciprocating acts of kindness.

Shettima urged Jigawa residents to support Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections, saying it was time for the North to reciprocate what the President had done for the region and its people.

He called on residents to turn out in large numbers to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates, expressing confidence that the party would record a landslide victory in the state.