Troops rescue 21 kidnapped victims in Niger

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 18 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have rescued 21 kidnapped victims following a gun battle with terrorists in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The operation was conducted on Monday, November 9, 2026, after troops acted on intelligence about the activities of terrorists in Abaha and Sabon Wuri villages.

The Brigade’s spokesman, Captain Adebayo Adewumi, said the troops deployed a fighting patrol to the area to intercept the criminal elements.

He said a fierce gun battle ensued when the troops made contact with the terrorists, who were eventually overpowered and forced to flee into the nearby bush with suspected gunshot wounds.

According to him, all 21 kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed and handed over to the appropriate authorities for reunification with their families after receiving first aid and undergoing preliminary profiling.

Adewumi said troops had intensified operations through aggressive patrols and ambushes to track down and apprehend the fleeing terrorists.

He urged residents of Mariga and neighbouring local government areas to promptly report anyone seen with gunshot wounds or any suspicious movement of criminal elements to the nearest security agency.

The spokesman said the Commander of the 18 Brigade commended the troops for their gallantry, resilience and professionalism during the operation.

He added that the commander had charged them to sustain the offensive and maintain operational momentum to rid the brigade’s area of responsibility of criminal activities and ensure the safety of law-abiding residents.

Adewumi also attributed the operational gains to the recent expansion of the Nigerian Army and the additional operational capacity it had provided in the fight against kidnapping and terrorism in Niger State.