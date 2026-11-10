Army renames Calabar barracks after late COAS Attahiru

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has renamed Akim Barracks, Headquarters 13 Brigade, Calabar, Cross River State, after the late former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, in recognition of his service and sacrifice to the nation.

The renaming ceremony was performed on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, during his operational visit to Cross River State.

A statement by Army Headquarters said the honour recognised Attahiru’s exceptional service, exemplary leadership and ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shaibu described the renaming as a deliberate act of remembrance and an enduring affirmation of the institutional values that define the Nigerian Army.

He said the late general exemplified courage, professional competence, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, particularly during a challenging period in the country’s security history when the Army faced complex and evolving threats.

Although his tenure as COAS was brief, Shaibu said Attahiru’s commitment to operational effectiveness, personnel welfare, professionalism and the fighting spirit of troops continued to resonate within the Army.

He noted that immortalising the late military chief, who once commanded the barracks, went beyond preserving his memory, as it established a lasting connection between the Army’s heritage and the responsibilities of present and future generations of military personnel.

The COAS charged officers and soldiers of 13 Brigade to reflect the honour through exemplary leadership, discipline, integrity, operational excellence and stronger relationships with the communities they were deployed to protect.

He further urged them to uphold the highest standards of military conduct and contribute to building a well-trained, adequately equipped and highly motivated force capable of discharging its constitutional responsibilities.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Joint Task Force South East, Operation Udoka, Major General Ayobami Fadairo, commended the COAS for his commitment to troop welfare and the decision to immortalise the late general.

He said the gesture would strengthen institutional pride and boost the morale of personnel serving in the division.

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Odey, also paid tribute to the late military chief, describing his life as an enduring example of exemplary leadership, humility and patriotism worthy of emulation, particularly by military personnel.

In her remarks, the wife of the late general, Mrs Fatima Attahiru, thanked the COAS and the Nigerian Army for the honour, describing it as a lasting source of pride and comfort to the family.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, government officials, members of the late general’s family and residents of the barracks community.