2027: Awkunanaw youths endorse Mbah, Tinubu

Gov Peter Mbah and President Bola Tinubu.

…Reject rival governorship bids, pledge support for APC candidates

By Chinedu Adonu

Youths from Awkunanaw in Enugu State have endorsed Governor Peter Mbah for a second term and President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, pledging to mobilise support for all All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the state.

The youths, under the aegis of the Awkunanaw Political Forum (APF), also rejected governorship ambitions by other Awkunanaw indigenes seeking to challenge Mbah, urging them to shelve their aspirations and support the incumbent governor.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued on Tuesday following the group’s youth-led convention held at the Enugu South Local Government Secretariat on November 10, 2026.

The communiqué, signed by the Director-General of APF, Hon. Nnamani Arinze Darlington, and the Executive Chairman of Enugu South Local Government, Hon. Caleb Onyema Ani, said the endorsement followed extensive consultations on the political and socio-economic development of the state.

Declaring their support for Mbah, the group cited his administration’s investments in education, healthcare, roads, transportation and security.

It specifically highlighted the establishment of 268 Smart Green Schools, 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, construction of over 1,521 kilometres of roads, five transport terminals and the deployment of more than 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

The forum also commended the governor for reviving moribund state-owned assets and completing abandoned projects, including Hotel Presidential, Nigergas Limited, Enugu United Palm Products Limited and the International Conference Centre.

Describing Mbah as its preferred candidate, the group said his leadership and development agenda aligned with the collective aspirations of the people of Enugu State.

Explaining its opposition to other Awkunanaw governorship bids, the forum recalled the support it said Nkanu East Local Government Area gave former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani during his tenure.

“Our brothers from Nkanu East LGA showed us support during His Excellency, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani’s tenure. We can only return the favour by standing in solidarity behind the governor,” the communiqué stated.

The youths also endorsed Tinubu for a second term, citing his administration’s economic reforms, Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) student loan scheme, consumer credit initiative, infrastructure projects and Presidential CNG Initiative.

“We pledge our unalloyed loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and commit our organisational strength to ensuring total victory for him in 2027,” the communiqué stated.

The forum further pledged to mobilise and campaign for APC candidates seeking legislative and executive positions across Enugu State.

It urged Awkunanaw youths to remain united and actively participate in the political process, declaring: “One Voice. One Destiny. Awkunanaw for APC!”