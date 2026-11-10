Security of lives and property to top Tinubu’s agenda in 2nd term – APC

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…No other Nigerian leader has radically transformed Nigerian than Tinubu-Alake boasts

…Nigeria has been recording positive growth since Tinubu became President

…Tinubu has given opportunity for 1.6 Nigerians to go to university-Idris

By Soni Daniel (Northern Region Editor), Emma Ujah (Bureau Chief, Abuja) & Omeiza Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu will pay priority attention to the protection of lives and property if he wins the forthcoming presidential election on January 16, 2027, the All Progressives Presidential Campaign Council revealed on Tuesday in Abuja.

To achieve that objective, the party has promised to recruit 28,000 additional military personnel and 50,000 police officers, in order to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

Beyond security, the APC administration under the leadership of President Tinubu plans to provide better quality and more affordable life for Nigerians; energy, infrastructure and economic growth, effective and accountable government.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who is the Deputy Director, Directorate of Manifesto and Policy Development of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, made the declaration with the theme: “Transiting from Reforms to Shared Prosperity”.

The party also promised to complete the establishment and equipping of the four new Army Divisions in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City; sustain intelligence-led kinetic operations against insurgents and kidnapping networks to degrade and dismantle their operating bases.

In order to deal with kidnappers who have turned the nation’s forests into criminal hideouts, the ruling party promised to deploy trained Forest Guards, Agro-Rangers and Mining Marshals to safeguard agricultural belts, farming communities, grazing routes, national forest reserves and mineral deposits.

The minister said the APC administration planned to make Nigeria a fortress where everyone would live happily to actualize their potentials without any form of fear.

Study the past and current manifestoes of the ruling APC and judge us-Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians

In his speech at the event, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, urged Nigerians to study the past and current manifestoes of the ruling All Progressives Congress and judge the party by the promises it has kept since 2023 when it assumed power.

Gbajabiamila admitted that the reforms had put real pressure on households, adding that the people living through it deserve to be heard. “Nobody should have to pretend that life is easy at the moment,” he said.

The former House Speaker nonetheless defended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to act, saying Tinubu confronted the subsidy burden and a distorted foreign exchange system when he took responsibility for the country in 2023.

According to the Chief of Staff to the President, leaving those problems untouched would have continued to weaken our ability to invest in the future.

He defended Tinubu for acting with courage and conviction to remove the subsidy and reform the foreign exchange market to serve Nigeria better.

“The difference between a politician and a leader is that while a politician thinks about the next election, a leader thinks about the next generation. And that is exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated,” Gbajabiamila said.

The 4 pillars of the 2027 manifesto

The manifesto, according to Gbajabiamila, rests on four pillars: a secure and resilient nation; a better quality and more affordable life for every Nigerian; energy, infrastructure and economic growth; and effective and accountable governance. They are tied to the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which the document says will be carried out on four foundations: macroeconomic stability, the rule of law, institutional capability and national cohesion.

By 2031, the document commits to power generation scaled towards 10,000 megawatts, annual economic growth of 6 per cent, and youth unemployment and out-of-school children both halved. It also promises 20,000 additional teachers and health insurance expanded from more than 23 million enrollees to 40 per cent of Nigerians. Primary health centres would function in at least 90 per cent of facilities, up from the current 53 per cent.

It further promises to work towards 200,000 homes under the Tinubu Mass Social Housing Scheme, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) mortgages and licensed private developers, tracked on a public dashboard. Gbajabiamila added that it commits the government to installing seven million additional electricity meters.

He said the document would also expose the government’s own record to public inspection. “The manifesto commits us to publishing targets, identifying those responsible and reporting progress to the public. Citizens should be able to see where delivery is succeeding and where it is falling short,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said the party would ask for the electorate’s mandate in 2027 and would earn it. “A party asking to continue in government must be prepared to answer to the people whose mandate it seeks.

“The child studying tonight should have a fair chance of becoming the professional she hopes to be. The man opening his workshop tomorrow should be able to grow beyond the struggle to keep it open. Their ambitions deserve a country organised to help them succeed,” he stated.

No other Nigerian leader has radically transformed Nigerian than Tinubu-Alake boasts

The spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, said the President removed the fuel subsidy and unified the foreign exchange market at a political cost to himself.

“Regardless of the political consequences, or even the President’s own political situation and aspirations, he carried out genuine structural reforms,” he said.

Alake praised Tinubu for undertaking many reforms to improve the Nigerian economy and take it to a new pedestal, boasting that no Nigerian leader has ever effected the kind of radical reforms that the administration has introduced since 2023.

“I challenge anyone with a different opinion to come for a debate because I have been a participant observer. Since 1960 till date, no Nigerian leader has undertaken the kind of radical reforms to reposition the economy than the Tinubu administration,” Alake boasted at the event.

Alake alleged that powerful interests had exploited the subsidy regime and were resisting its removal. “It takes a man of courage, a man of grit, brains and brawn, to withstand the pressure of the cabal, which would fight back, and they are fighting back over the removal of fuel subsidy,” he said.

On the exchange rate, he alleged that some people with connections to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or top government officials obtained millions of dollars at the official rate. “In the twinkle of an eye, they would become billionaires while sitting in their backyards, making no contribution to production in the economy to shore up the naira. And, of course, the result, as you all knew, was a free fall,” he said.

Nigeria has been recording positive growth since Tinubu became President

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, who chaired the APC 2027 Manifesto, stated that Nigerian has been recording positive economic growth since President Tinubu game to office in 2023.

Bagudu however said that despite the progress made by the dministration, more work was needed to be done in order to drive the benefits to Nigerian households.

“But, as we all know, even before anybody tells him, Mr. President acknowledges that we have done well. However, until we deliver and ensure that every Nigerian feels the impact of prosperity, especially hardworking Nigerians and those who need support, we still have work to do,” Bagudu said.

He recalled how Tinubu, during his campaign in Zamfara State, directed a State House official to give money to a struggling carrot seller. He cited it as evidence of the President’s concern for ordinary Nigerians.

“So, Mr. President, without being influenced by any outsider, said we should confront our reality and address these challenges. As I have said, he was not concerned about the next election but about prosperity of Nigeria and Nigerians,” Bagudu said.

President has used NELFUND to send 1.6 Nigerians to school-Idris

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, answered critics who say only a few Nigerians benefit from the reforms. “When the road between Abuja and Kano is being constructed, I am not aware that anybody needs to show his ID card to prove that he belongs to the APC, is a rich man or belongs to a particular class before he can use it,” he said.

On security, he said travelers on the Abuja-Kaduna Road no longer have to ask whether bandits are still operating there. “Today, nobody asks such questions. You take your car from here to Kano without asking whether terrorists, bandits, kidnappers or whoever was operating along the road is still there. This was not the situation before,” he said.

He pointed to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). “So, if you are looking for an example of Nigerians benefiting from these reforms, the 1.6 million young men and women and their parents are there. Nobody asks questions about their political affiliation,” he said.

Idris added that the Financial Action Task Force had delisted Nigeria from its grey list, and that headline and food inflation were both declining. “That is why we are saying today that, yes, we have laid the foundation for reforms, and we are progressively moving towards a period of prosperity. As I said, by 2031, it will be almost impossible for anybody to reverse this course,” he said.

He also appealed to the media. “You do not have to like the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. You do not have to like him, but all of us must like Nigeria,” he said.