NUJ hails Ambode over Bamigbetan’s appointment

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

lagos—The Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has commended the state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for appointing Mr, Kehinde Bamigbetan as the new Commissioner for Information and Strategy, and other appointees.

Ambode had last Thursday, reshuffled his cabinet as he dropped three commissioners and appointed five new ones as well as redeployed others.

Mr. Steve Ayorinde was redeployed from Ministry of Information and Strategy to Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, among others.

Lagos NUJ council, in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Qasim Akinreti and the Secretary, Mr. Alfred Odifa, described the appointment of Bamigbetan as “another round peg in a round hole.”

The union also described him, as “versatile journalist, vibrant, disciplined and God-fearing fellow. His vast experience in journalism dated back to reportorial years in Vanguard and Concord Newspapers, the Chairman of Ejigbo LCDA and Chief Press Secretary, to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Communications and Communities.