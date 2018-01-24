Avalon now manages Renaissance Hotel, changes name to Radisson Blu

By Ikede Favour & Chemapo Toyin

Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria, an independent hotel group, says it has taken over the management of Renaissance Hotel through a name change to Radisson Blu.

The Group said this name change followed an agreement that resulted in take-over of the management of Renaissance Hotel Group.

Speaking, George Frances, General Manager, Avalon Intercontinental, said the agreement comes with the responsibility of the management of Avalon to continue to serve its (Renaissance) clientele with best global standards.

The General Manager said the 155 hotel room apartment boasts of contemporary standard, deluxe and executive rooms and a range of ultra-stylish 1,2 and 3 bedroom suites, with fresh and modern design as well as free high- speed wireless internet.

He also said the hotel has an extensive food and drinks offering six different outlets. As well as a rooftop terrace and lobby.