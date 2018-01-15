2019: APC senator criticises 7 govs for endorsing Buhari

Senator Shehu Sani Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) has flayed seven governors from his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to contest for the President in 2019 despite the killings going on in several parts of the country.

The APC governors, Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), had on Friday visited the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja asking him to seek re-election in 2019.This came barely 24 hours after 73 persons killed by suspected herdsmen in Benue were buried.The senator took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday to condemn the governors’ endorsement, describing it as unfortunate.“Seven governors in the Villa asking President Buhari to run at this material time when all hands should be on deck to advise or support him to end the mindless bloodletting and carnage in the country is most unfortunate. Human reasoning and human conscience where art thou?” he said.

Governor El-Rufai told journalists after the meeting that they (the governors) wanted the President to contest the 2019 election. He said: They have no apologies for that. We believe in Mr. President, we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019; we have no apologies,” El-Rufai had said.He added that the governors, mostly first termers, were interested in “continuity and stability”.