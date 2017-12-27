Pry schools in Lagos now 1,016 as Ambode sets up 6 more

…Thanks Lagosians for their support

lagos—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode led administration in Lagos State, has approved the establishment and listing of six new Public Primary Schools in the state, bring the total number of Government Primary Schools in the state to 1,016.

This came as Ambode expressed gratitude to residents of the state for the support extended to his administration in the outgoing year which made the achievements recorded in key sectors possible, assuring that more projects would be implemented to make life more meaningful for the people in 2018.

The newly established schools are: Community Primary, Ibasa, Ojo LGEÀ, Community Primary School, Ajewanwa, Ojo LGEA, Oladele Alaka Primary School, Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo LGEA, Iju Ajuwon Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGEA, Osho Sholu Primary School, Ewu Oloye, Erunwen, Ikorodu LGEA and Correctional Home for Boys, Oregun, Ikeja LGEA.

Speaking on the development, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Executive Chairman, Dr Ganiyu Oluremi Sopeyin, said the development was in line with the present government policy on education to make qualitative, quantitative education available to the teeming children population of school age in the state.

He noted that the present administration headed by Governor Ambode had bridged the gap between the Public and Private Primary Schools in the state.

Speaking at a special Christmas Party organised by the State Government and held simultaneously in all the 20 local government areas of the state, Governor Ambode said the Lagos Project was on course and that his administration was gradually and steadily building a state that works for all.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to once again, express this administration’s profound gratitude to you all for your support which is the cornerstone of the modest achievements we have recorded in the outgoing year. I want to assure you that our Lagos project is on course and we are gradually and steadily moving towards actualizing the dream of building a State that works for all.

“As a government, we are moving into the New Year with more vigour and determination to move our State to the next higher level particularly in the critical sectors including transportation, sustainable and healthy environment, social and physical infrastructural development, power, housing, tourism, education, etc. Together we can and we will achieve more landmark successes in 2018. I look forward to your continued support in the performance of your civic obligations, obedience to rules and regulations and ensuring peace and harmony in all our communities.”

Also speaking in Epe at one of the centres of celebration, wife of the Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode charged Lagosians to embrace love and tolerance for peaceful co-existence.

She said: “The simple message of this season is love. When we love, we will share. When we love, we will not hurt the feelings and sensibilities of one another. When we love, we will help the weak and vulnerable. When we love, we will put the interest of others first. When we love, we will live together in peace and harmony.”

…Why we fete Christians simultaneously in 20 centres -Ambode

Meanwhile, Governor Ambode and his wife, Bolanle, yesterday, disclosed that his administration decided to fete thousands of residents, especially Christians, simultaneously in 20 centres across the state to prevent crime.

The governor stressed that the novel initiative, aside that it serve as an opportunity for the government to strengthen peace in Lagos, would help to cushion the effect of economic challenges.

While addressing residents at Ojo Local Government secretariat, one of the 20 centres, Ambode hinted that this was the first Christmas Celebration held simultaneously in all the 20 local government areas in the state.

He said: “During this period, rather than allow the youths to roam the streets and possibly engage in criminal act that could dent the image of Lagos, it is better we gather them together including the elders in the state, and organize an avenue for them to express themselves and celebrate the season.

According to him, when the government embarked on things like this, it would be preventing crime in Lagos.

Ambode, who was represented by Commissioner for Agriculture and co-operatives, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau, assured residents of Lagos that we would do more in the coming years to ensure that both the youths and elderly in the state were catered for.

Earlier, the Ojo Local Government chairman, Rosulu Idowu, commended Ambode for upholding his electoral campaign promises of operating an inclusive government in the state.