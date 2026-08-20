Education: When high fee doesn’t mean better academic performance

By Elizabeth Osayande

As private school fees in Lagos and across Nigeria climb into millions of naira per session, many parents are asking one critical question: “Does the cost translate to better academic performance?”

From N3 million to N5 million yearly fees in top-tier schools, to N500,000 – N1.5 million in mid-range private schools, the gap between tuition in private schools and public schools continues to widen. However, stakeholders argue that the link between high fees and quality outcomes is not always evident.

What parents are paying for?

For many parents, choosing an expensive school is about more than academics. Facilities, class size, security, and “social status” often drive the decision. A parent whose child is about to start kindergarten said his desire to give his child “quality education with class” led him to Grange School, one of Lagos’ premium schools.

“I have always admired Grange schools, and considering that my child will be starting school this September, I went to the website of Grange. The fees for pre-school are up to N5 million, excluding school uniforms and other miscellaneous expenses. I love the school, but the cost of acquiring such an education is huge. I am considering other options,” he said.

Other parents argue they are buying structure. “We choose private schools mostly because of standards,” said Mrs Chidi. “Public schools like universities now always have one issue or the other, such as a strike or a lack of enough teachers. Private schools have structure, and you are sure your child will graduate when they are supposed to.”

“It’s 70% brand, 30% academics”

But not all expensive experiences match the price tag. “Yes! I put my son in a highbrow private school in Magodo paying around N800,000 a term. Yet, the Maths teacher he had at that time didn’t even know how to explain Algebra. I still had to pay for home lessons. It was very annoying,” said another parent who craved anonymity.

The parent added: “Corona is over N2.5 million per term now for secondary. Some of these British international schools on the Island, like Charterhouse Lagos in Ajah are charging between N30 million to N40 million a year. It is crazy.

“Mind you, these fees don’t equate to a high standard of education. What parents are basically paying for is a swimming pool, a school bus with AC, and foreign excursions. The actual teaching is almost the same as in normal schools.”

Tobi Ajayi, an ex-student of a private university in Ogun State, summed it up: “From what I’ve seen, expensive school fees are 70% brand name, and maybe 30% academics. Parents pay these fees because of the environment they want their children to make friends with the children of politicians and CEOs.

“In private universities, some of the lecturers are still using outdated slides from many years ago. The facilities are good, yes, but the actual quality of teaching isn’t drastically better than what my friends in UNILAG are doing.

“Expensive school fees at schools like American

International School or British International School. Those ones pay in pounds or dollars. Even private universities like Covenant or Babcock are over N1.5 million to N2 million depending on the course. I believe it’s the student’s personal drive that eventually makes them successful,” Ajayi explained.

Experts’ View: “Fees don’t guarantee learning outcomes”

Education stakeholders say parents need to look beyond price tags. According to the former National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela, speaking during a 2023 NAPPS National Conference in Lagos:

“High school fees alone do not guarantee quality education. What determines quality is the quality of teachers, curriculum delivery, learning environment, and continuous assessment. Some schools charge high fees for facilities, but the academic content may not be different from what you find in a moderately priced school.”

He added that parents should demand transparency on teacher qualifications, WAEC/JAMB performance records, and learning resources before enrolling their wards.

Do high fees mean top results?

A review of top academic performers suggests otherwise. In WAEC, the highest cumulative WASSCE scores across West Africa are determined by the WAEC International Excellence Awards.

The top three overall best candidates for 2025 WASSCE were all from Ghana: Huda Suglo Suleman of Legacy Girls’ College won the overall best, followed by Paula Adzo Elinam Suwo and Matthea Aba Andoh.

In Nigeria, 2024’s overall best WASSCE candidate was Adebayo Ajisafe from Eemaan Foundation College, Osogbo, Osun State. In 2023, the top prize in Nigeria went to Whiskey Orevaoghene of Topfaith International Secondary School, Akwa Ibom, who scored 9 As. 2022’s overall best in West Africa was Chioma Blessing Obidigbo. In 2021, Nweze Chinasa from Lagoon School, Lekki, Lagos, won first place regionally. And in 2020, Victory Yinka-Banjo from Princeton College, Lagos was the top-performing candidate in Nigeria with a T-score of 606.3196.

Based on sustained distinctions, the top five performing secondary schools in Nigeria include Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja 98%, Grange School, Lagos 96%, Christ the King College, Onitsha 95%, Atlantic Hall, Lagos 94%, and Day Waterman College, Ogun – 94%.

In JAMB UTME between 2020 and 2026, the highest score on record was 375 out of 400 scored by Okeke Chinedu Christian in 2025. He finished secondary school in Anambra State and prepared through Achievers Educare Academy in Lagos.

In the same year, Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe State who attended school in Ogun State, and Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka from Kwara State, both scored 374.

2026 also produced top scorers. Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin who scored 372 after studying through Daily Ed Consults in Ogun State. Enwere Kingsley Ikenna of Nigerian Tulip International College, Abuja scored 370. Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel of Ajuwa Grammar School, Ondo scored 369, while Olabiyisi Olanrewaju Oluwatimileyin from Oyo State scored 368.

In 2024, there was a three-way tie for first place with 367. The top scorers were Olowu Joseph Oluwasijibomi from Ondo State, Alayande David from Oyo State, and Orukpe Joel Ehijele from Edo State.

2023’s best was Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State with 360. In 2021, Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem of St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos scored 358. And in 2020, Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes of Louisville Girls High School, Ijebu-Itele, Ogun State emerged with 365.

Notably, many of these top scorers came from state schools, mission schools, or tutorial centres, not necessarily from the most expensive institutions.

The regulation debate: Kano’s 10% cap bill

The cost conversation has now moved into policy. When Mrs. Kemi Koleowo, National Coordinator of Concerned Parents and Educators, CPE, posted recently:

”Recent activity. Is it proper for government to regulate fees charged by private schools? Kano State passes bill to regulate private schools fees in the state. Let’s share our thoughts,” parents and educators trooped to the comment section on CPE platform with strong, divided opinions.

Government regulation of school fees in Nigeria is a hot topic especially with private schools, tertiary institutions, and the recent push for “affordable education.” It balances parental economic protection against the free-market realities and operational costs of private business owners.

The debate resurfaced following the passage of the Kano State Private and Voluntary Institutions Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which directly restricts how much private schools can raise tuition.

Highlights of the Kano state bill

PTA Consultation Required: Schools must consult Parent-Teacher Associations before any fee increase.

10% Tuition Hike Cap: Approved fee increases cannot exceed 10% of existing tuition.

Exam Registration Limits: Schools cannot charge more than 10% above official fees set by exam bodies like WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB

Tax Relief: The statutory levy paid by private schools to the state board was reduced from 15% to 5% to cushion operational pressures.

How school fees are regulated right now in 2026

In public primary and secondary schools, tuition is officially free under the UBE Act. States can only charge “levies” — PTA, exam, development, uniform, etc. But the amount must be approved by the State Ministry of Education.

For example Lagos State Government regularly warns schools against illegal charges and sets caps. Sanctions include closure.

While private primary and secondary schools are regulated by the State Ministry of Education, and the state House of Assembly, most states now have a “Private Schools Regulatory Law.

How it works

Schools submit proposed fee structure to the Ministry annually for approval. The Ministry checks if fees are “reasonable” compared to facilities, location, and inflation. Unapproved hikes can lead to sanctions, seal-off, or withdrawal of license.

Key arguments for, against regulation

For regulation:

Right to education: Section 18 of 1999 Constitution — Gov’t must ensure education is affordable.

Prevent exploitation: Stop schools from arbitrary hikes due to dollar, diesel, salary costs

Access: Ensure low/middle income parents can still send children to school

Standard: Link fees to quality — facilities, teacher pay, curriculum

Ayoola Olusuyi outlined support: “Nothing is wrong with government regulating private school fees, if done with good intention. Private school fees have risen a lot. Many parents in Kano and across Nigeria are struggling. Regulation can protect families from sudden, arbitrary hikes. It will prevent exploitation. A fee structure brings transparency. It gives access and equity.”

Against heavy regulation

Those against government’s regulation of the few regime asked whether the government would also regulate the cost of running schools like buying fuel, providing security, paying salaries, getting curriculum materials which have all gone up 100 percent since 2023

Mr Femi Longe said: “Let them regulate the cost of electricity, diesel, printing machines and photocopiers, textile, paper, foodstuff, etc. They should also give private schools tax holidays for at least five years. They should start from there.”

The President of NAPPS in Lagos State, Chief Alaka Yusuf Lukman, opined that the cost of running a school is high.

“Like most businesses, it is not easy to break even running a private school. There are so many levies and taxes to pay to various tiers of government. The cost of getting items in the market too is high. People should also note that locations also affect what you will charge. If you are setting up a school in Lekki area of Lagos, you are surely not going to spend the same amount setting a school up in Sango Ota, Ogun State. The cost of land or rent is not the same.

“Another thing people get wrong is that when they see say 300 students in your school, they would think you have arrived, they don’t know that may be 30 percent are owing fees. What a teacher will get as salary in Lekki is surely not the same thing with what you pay his colleagues in Sango Ota. If you want to get and retain quality teachers, you must pay them well,” he stated.

School owners should be considerate – NAPTAN boss

The National President of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN , Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, implored school owners to be considerate.

“Private school owners are filling some gap in the education sector. The government regulates them for necessary oversight functions. In as much as we understand the harsh economic terrain to run businesses, they should also be considerate in imposing charges and fees on parents and guardians.

“Also, parents should not do beyond their limits. Private schools are in various levels. You don’t have to patronise the class you cannot afford. Moreover, paying high tuition fees is not a guarantee of sound academic delivery. We can see that in the top performers in some public examinations,” he stated.

The big debate now is: Should government fix fees or just regulate transparency?

Most experts now push for “regulated transparency” instead of fees fixing. This includes government publishing fee benchmarks by category; schools must give three-month notice in addition to justification for hikes; there must be sanctions only for fraud, not for cost-reflective increases.

As fees continue to rise, the debate is shifting from “which school is the most expensive” to “which school delivers value.”

For many parents, the answer is still unclear. What is clear, however, is that academic excellence is still being produced in classrooms far from swimming pools and AC buses — and that for now, personal drive may matter more than the price on the receipt.