Police search for relatives of driver who died in his Danfo

By Esther Onyegbula

The Nigeria Police is trying to locate the family of a commercial bus driver that was found dead in his bus after parking on the highway in Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident happened close to Council Bus Stop in Idimu area of Lagos.

The matter was reported to the Idimu Police Division and the DPO led his team to the scene, recovered the corpse and deposited same at the mortuary.

The yellow commercial bus inside which the deceased passed on was also recovered and parked at the Police Station as exhibit.

The cause of his death was not yet known as the autopsy report was not yet out.

Residents suspected that he might have died due to stress or a terminal ailment.

It was gathered that there was no accident in the area and the bus had no scratch.

A Police source said during the search of the vehicle and the deceased body, no phone or documents to locate his family members were not found on him.