Two local miners killed in fresh Plateau attack

By Golok Nanmwa

Two local miners have been killed at Gangare community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, throwing residents of the community into grief and raising fresh concerns over the safety of local miners and residents of rural communities in the state.

The spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident, describing the development as sad.

Tengwong said the incident was unfortunate and expressed concern over the loss of the two miners, who were reportedly carrying out their mining activities when they were killed.

He said, “This is sad. We urge security operatives to investigate the incident, go after those responsible and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to book.”

A member of the community, Mrs Martha Dalyop, also confirmed the incident, saying the two victims were at the mining site when they were killed.

Dalyop said, “The boys were mining when they were killed. This is sad.”

She urged security operatives to investigate the killings and other recent incidents of violence in the state,

and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Efforts to reach security operatives for confirmation were unsuccessful as of press time.