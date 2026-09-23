Troops foil kidnap attempt, rescue three victims in Plateau

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By Golok Nanmwa

Troops of Sector 5, Operation Enduring Peace, OPEP, Bokkos, have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued three victims along the Sha-Daffo road in Daffo District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation was carried out at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, following a distress report on suspected kidnapping activities along the route.

The troops swiftly responded to the report, forcing the suspected kidnappers to abandon their operation and flee into the surrounding area.

The rescued victims were identified as 42-year-old Haruna Rabiu, 25-year-old Mary Joseph and 29-year-old Bridget Gideon.

The victims reportedly sustained minor injuries and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Operation Enduring Peace, OPEP, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, said the troops had continued to take deliberate steps to deny criminal elements freedom of action within the OPEP Joint Operations Area.

Oteh said, “We appeal to citizens to remain calm and support the security agencies with timely information.”

He added that deliberate efforts had been made to deny criminal elements freedom of action within the Operation Enduring Peace Joint Operations Area.

According to him, security forces have commenced efforts to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The operation, he said, was part of ongoing efforts by troops under OPEP to disrupt criminal activities and protect communities and road users across Plateau State.

Vanguard News