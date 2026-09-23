Cross River Police solicits public assistance to identify female ritual victim

By Emma Una

The Cross River State Police Command is soliciting public help to identify a female who was allegedly killed in a Calabar hotel by a ritualist.

The Police spokesman, Sunday Eitokpah who released the photograph of the victim on Wednesday evening said it has become necessary to make the appeal since nobody has come up to identify the lady

“The Cross River State Police Command wishes to provide an update on the ongoing investigation on the suspected homicide of an unidentified female guest at a hotel along Clifford Lane, Calabar South earlier reported by the Police in its press release of 8, September,2026.”

The police spokesman stated in the statement that the photograph is being released as part of efforts to identify the deceased “and appeals to anyone who recognises her or has information concerning her identify, family or associates to contact the police with credible information”.

The police stated that the receptionist at the hotel is still in its custody to assist investigation to unravel the cause of her death and not because he has been found guilty..

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased lodged at the hotel alongside a male guest whose whereabouts remains under investigation and efforts are ongoing to locate him to establish the circumstances surrounding the girls death”.

The Police Public Relations Officer quoted the Cross River State Commissioner of Police , CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue of ordering that “investigation be conducted professionally and objectively to establish the identity of the deceased, determine the circumstances surrounding her death , locate the male guest , establish the roles, if any , of persons connected to the incident”