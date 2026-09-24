Xenophobia: More Nigerians to return from South Africa

Ghanaian nationals evacuated from South Africa following xenophobia attacks arrive at Accra International Airport in Accra on May 27, 2026. Ghana on May 26, announced it was evacuating 300 citizens from South Africa, after an upsurge in xenophobic incidents across the country in recent weeks. (Photo by Nipah Dennis / AFP)

Favour Ulebor

More Nigerians are expected to return to Nigeria from South Africa this week due to xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

Sources familiar with the development confirmed this to Vanguard on Wednesday night, saying a number of Nigerians are expected to arrive in the country.

The development comes amid renewed concerns over the safety of Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa.

Further details on the number of Nigerians expected to return are expected to emerge as the exercise progresses.