Kach sets Twitter on fire with ‘Dino’

Nigerian AfroTrap artiste Kach has set micro-blogging site, Twitter, buzzing with the release of a music video titled ‘Dino.’

The twist of the release is that some have alleged the artist is a son to one of Nigeria’s serving Minister. Others also claimed the video was shot in the house of one of Nigeria’s serving controversial Senator.

The lyrics equally has a constant mentioning of the name Dino.

What do you say?

Where to begin with this – Song by son of Nigeria’s oil minister (video shot in his father’s house) featuring a serving Nigerian senator https://t.co/E4iXAcqpDS — tyro (@DoubleEph) 19 December 2017

Who’s son is this??? Kachikwu? — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) 19 December 2017

Yes — tyro (@DoubleEph) 19 December 2017

Dino gave him a couple millions, access to his houses and cars for the video. Heard this some weeks back. — Nigerian Gatsby (@Ruud_bishop) 19 December 2017

Why did he give him money? — tyro (@DoubleEph) 19 December 2017

“To help him shoot and promote the video”.

Dino’s words. Let me find the link where he talked about it. This country is crazy — Nigerian Gatsby (@Ruud_bishop) 19 December 2017

this is a good music — gidimeister (@gidimeister) 19 December 2017

😂😭😂😭😂

They wanted to recall this man earlier this year, but see him now: Legend. — Babatope! Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious 👀😂 (@bbtp) 19 December 2017