Kach sets Twitter on fire with ‘Dino’

Nigerian AfroTrap artiste Kach has set micro-blogging site, Twitter, buzzing with the release of a music video titled ‘Dino.’
The twist of the release is that some have alleged the artist is a son to one of Nigeria’s serving Minister. Others also claimed the video was shot in the house of one of Nigeria’s serving controversial Senator.
The lyrics equally has a constant mentioning of the name Dino.
What do you say?
Where to begin with this – Song by son of Nigeria’s oil minister (video shot in his father’s house) featuring a serving Nigerian senator https://t.co/E4iXAcqpDS
— tyro (@DoubleEph) 19 December 2017
Who’s son is this??? Kachikwu?
— Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) 19 December 2017
Yes
— tyro (@DoubleEph) 19 December 2017
Dino gave him a couple millions, access to his houses and cars for the video. Heard this some weeks back.
— Nigerian Gatsby (@Ruud_bishop) 19 December 2017
Why did he give him money?
— tyro (@DoubleEph) 19 December 2017
“To help him shoot and promote the video”.
Dino’s words. Let me find the link where he talked about it. This country is crazy
— Nigerian Gatsby (@Ruud_bishop) 19 December 2017
this is a good music
— gidimeister (@gidimeister) 19 December 2017
😂😭😂😭😂
They wanted to recall this man earlier this year, but see him now: Legend.
— Babatope! Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious 👀😂 (@bbtp) 19 December 2017
How did he find fuel for that power horse of a car?
— b & 999 others… (@bellorian) 19 December 2017