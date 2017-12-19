Breaking News
Kach sets Twitter on fire with ‘Dino’

On 1:39 pm

Nigerian AfroTrap artiste Kach has set micro-blogging site, Twitter, buzzing with the release of a music video titled ‘Dino.’

The twist of the release is that some have alleged the artist is a son to one of Nigeria’s serving Minister. Others also claimed the video was shot in the house of one of Nigeria’s serving controversial Senator.

Nigerian AfroTrap artiste Kach

The lyrics equally has a constant mentioning of the name Dino.

What do you say?


