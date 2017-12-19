Breaking(photos): Govs, Speakers hold emergency meeting in Villa

State governors and Speaker of State Houses of Assembly on Tuesday held an emergency meeting at the State House Conference centre, Abuja.
See photos below…
(l-r) Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State; Governor Mohanmmed Abubakar of Bauchi State; Chairman Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State during an emergency meeting of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly at the State House Conference centre, Abuja.. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2017
From the left, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State; Governor Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa State and Governor Abubakar Belo of Niger State discussing during an emergency meeting of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly at the State House Conference centre, Abuja.. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2017
Cross section of Deputy Governors with some Speakers during an emergency meeting of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly at the State House Conference centre, Abuja.. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2017
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State (l) with some Speakers during an emergency meeting of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly at the State House Conference centre, Abuja.. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2017
Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Rita Maduabu and other Speakers during an emergency meeting of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly at the State House Conference centre, Abuja.. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2017
(from the right) Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Governor Mohanmmed Abubakar of Bauchi State; Chairman Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State during an emergency meeting of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum with Speakers of State House of Assembly at the State House Conference centre, Abuja.. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2017