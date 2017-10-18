Electrical Engineer urges FG to adequately fund energy sector

Mr Abraham Gado, an Electrical Engineer to Kuje General Hospital, has called on the Federal Government to adequately fund the energy sector to boost the nation’s electricity generation capacity.

Gado made the call in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Kuje.

He said adequate funding of the energy sector would go a long way to improve electricity distribution and provide sufficient power to boost business activities in the country.

“Electricity challenges in the country can be addressed if the power sector is adequately funded by the Federal Government.

“The government should properly fund the power sector to improve electricity for business activities to thrive.

“No nation can develop without adequate power supply, while small and medium enterprises require electricity to survive,” he said.

The engineer also called on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to stop the outrageous billing of electricity consumers, especially the estimated billing system and make prepaid meters readily available.

He said billing of electricity consumers without adequate power supply was a clear violation of consumers’ right and not in the interest of fairness.

“There are communities like Kuchiyako in Kuje that has been in complete black-out for a long period of time and yet bills are been distributed.

“Communities like Anguwan Gade area also require additional transformers to improve electricity in the area,” he said.

Gado added that it would amount to extortion if electricity consumers are paying for what they have not been consuming.

NAN