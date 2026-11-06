Video: Tinubu dances to ‘On Your Mandate’ song at APC rally in Uyo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday displayed his dance moves as he joined party supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
The President was captured dancing amid cheers from supporters at the political gathering.
Tinubu’s visit to the state combines the inauguration of government projects with political engagements as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.
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