Lagos seals over 45 buildings in Eko, Ifako-Ijaiye

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has sealed more than 45 buildings in Eko and Ifako-Ijaiye districts over alleged violations of physical planning regulations.

The enforcement exercises were carried out by the authority’s Monitoring and Compliance Unit on Wednesday in Ifako-Ijaiye District and Thursday in Eko District.

In a statement shared on its Facebook page on Thursday, LASPPPA said 25 properties were sealed in Ifako-Ijaiye for operating without valid planning permits, excessive density, illegal remodelling, deviation from approved plans and ongoing construction without approval.

In a separate update on Friday, the agency disclosed that more than 20 buildings were sealed in Eko District for various planning violations.

It said 10 properties were found to have deviated from their approved building plans, while five were sealed for excessive density and another five for carrying out remodelling without the required permits.

Other affected properties were sealed for undertaking construction work without planning approval.

According to LASPPPA, the affected property owners and developers had earlier been served contravention notices by the respective district offices but failed to comply with the directives.

“Contravention notices had been served by the district office previously, but compliance was not achieved,” the agency stated.

The authority advised owners and developers of the affected properties to visit their nearest LASPPPA district office or its headquarters at Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja, for regularisation and further guidance.

Meanwhile, a source in the agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said monitoring and enforcement of physical planning regulations were continuous exercises.