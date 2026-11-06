Just in: Tinubu approves Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom



President Bola Tinubu has approved the long-awaited Ibom Deep Seaport project in Akwa Ibom State following a request by Governor Umo Eno.

Tinubu announced the approval on Friday while responding to the governor’s appeal during a reception and rally organised in his honour at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The President, who was in the state to inaugurate projects executed by the Eno administration, said development must promote inclusive growth, create economic value and improve the lives of the people.

Responding to Eno’s request for the deep seaport, Tinubu said: “Now, development must be even inclusive and reasonable, must bring progress and create economic value. I heard from my friend, my governor, my pastor, on behalf of the people and leadership of Akwa Ibom, request for Ibom’s deep-sea port.”

After repeating the request, the President asked the crowd, “Will you vote?”

He subsequently declared, “Okay, it’s approved.”

The approval followed a pledge by Eno that Akwa Ibom would deliver two million votes for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 if the Federal Government approved and delivered the seaport project.

“Give us Ibom Deep Seaport, we will deliver two million votes. This deep seaport is capable of unlocking the economy of the state, the South-South region and Nigeria at large,” the governor said.

Eno described the project as the most important economic demand of the people of Akwa Ibom, saying it would transform the state’s maritime, industrial and employment sectors.

He said the people had remained loyal to Tinubu since 2023 and were asking him to fulfil his earlier promise to establish the facility.

Tinubu had, during his 2023 presidential campaign rally at the same stadium, promised to build the deep seaport, citing the Lekki Deep Seaport, developed during his tenure as Lagos State governor, as an example of what he intended to achieve in Akwa Ibom.

Eno recalled that the project, originally conceived during the administration of former Governor Victor Attah as the Ibaka Deep Seaport and Industrial City, had remained unrealised for decades despite featuring in successive presidential campaigns.

“This seaport would serve as a major transhipment hub. It will create thousands of jobs for our people. It will open Akwa Ibom to international trade and investment,” he said.

The governor also said Akwa Ibom had aligned with the Federal Government by joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attract greater federal presence and development to the state.

He assured Tinubu of the state’s support for his re-election bid in 2027, describing the proposed seaport as a major development expected from the President’s administration.