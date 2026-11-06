Police arrest four over murder of 50-year-old man in Nasarawa

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a 50-year-old man, Jude Thaddeus, popularly known as Musa, whose decomposed remains were recovered from a dry well at his residence in Aku Village, Base 5, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The remains were discovered after the victim’s sister, identified as 46-year-old Jenifer Alain, reported his disappearance to the police on November 1, 2026.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this to journalists in Lafia, saying the complainant had become concerned after repeated attempts to reach her brother failed, with unidentified persons answering his telephone calls.

According to Nansel, detectives attached to the division launched an investigation following the complaint, leading to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect, Yusuf Musa.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been employed by the deceased about three months earlier to look after his domestic animals and had subsequently been introduced to neighbours and other members of the community.

The police spokesman said further findings indicated that the deceased had been missing since October 22, while the suspect allegedly took possession of his mobile phone and deceived callers by claiming that his supposed father had travelled to England.

He added that investigations also revealed that the suspect had allegedly been disposing of the deceased’s personal belongings, domestic animals and other property under suspicious circumstances.

Nansel said the suspect reportedly confessed to selling some heavy metals and industrial engines belonging to the deceased for N3.4 million.

“During interrogation, Yusuf Musa allegedly confessed to his involvement in the killing of Jude Thaddeus and disclosed that the victim’s body had been dumped in a dry well within his residence,” he said.

Following the disclosure, a team of detectives, assisted by environmental health personnel, visited the scene and evacuated the decomposed remains from the well.

The police said preliminary findings suggested that the victim was allegedly killed inside his residence before his body was dumped in the well and set ablaze.

The suspects were also alleged to have used several blocks to seal and conceal the well in an attempt to cover up the crime and evade detection.

The remains were subsequently taken to the Medical Centre, Mararaba, where a medical doctor examined and certified the victim dead.

Nansel said further investigations led to the arrest of three additional suspects, including persons allegedly found with some of the deceased’s stolen belongings.

He disclosed that one other suspect had been identified but remained at large, adding that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and establish the roles of all those connected with the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohamed, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia, for comprehensive investigation and diligent prosecution of those found culpable.

The commissioner commended the detectives for their prompt response and professionalism in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the victim’s disappearance and the recovery of his remains.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to apprehending perpetrators of crime and urged residents to report suspicious movements and activities to the nearest police station.