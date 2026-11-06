INEC disowns fake poster claiming reaffirmation of David Mark-led ADC leadership

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned a poster circulating on social media claiming that it has reaffirmed the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The commission described the publication as fake, saying it did not originate from INEC.

In a statement released on Friday, INEC said the poster and its accompanying text falsely claimed that the commission had reaffirmed Mark’s leadership of the party.

“The said poster did not originate from the Commission,” the statement said.

INEC also condemned the unauthorised use of its logo and the image of its National Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, in the publication.

FAKE POSTER ON ADC LEADERSHIP



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to alert the public that a poster and accompanying text circulating on social media, claiming that the Commission has "reaffirmed" a Senator David Mark-led leadership of the African… pic.twitter.com/UCbknb48dw — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) November 6, 2026

“For the avoidance of doubt, INEC has issued no such reaffirmation,” it stated.

The commission urged members of the public to disregard the publication and obtain information about its activities and decisions only from its official and verified communication channels.

The clarification comes amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC following a Federal High Court judgment that nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the party.

The ruling has also raised questions about the validity of decisions taken by the affected party leadership, including its presidential primary process.