2019: Group calls on Ochei to run for Delta Guber race

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – AHEAD of the 2019 general election, a political pressure group on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Grassroots Ambassadors, has called on the former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor

to run for the office of the Governor of Delta State based on his wealth of political experience and past performances.

The group in a communiqué issued at the end of its stakeholders’ meeting held in Warri, noted that Deltans need a well-focused, vibrant and dedicated personality as the next governor of the state come 2019, adding that those qualities stand out the former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly shoulder high above others.

The communiqué signed by the group’s Director General, Kennedy Ebihor stated that it met to deliberate on the way forward on how to “liberate Delta State from the stranglehold of the oppressors and political hostage-takers by successive PDP administrations occasioned by mis-governance, administrative recklessness and wanton looting of her commonwealth.

“We resolved that Deltans need a personality who is focused, vibrant and dedicated irrespective of his/her religious or ethnic leaning as a governorship candidate to actualize the quit notice earlier issued on the PDP by one of the foremost leader of the APC in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.

“We are by this communiqué, calling on the former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei to indicate interest and run for the office of the Governor of the state based on his past political experience and sagacity as the fifth Speaker of the State House of Assembly.”