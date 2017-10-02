2 brothers strangle father

Two brothers, who allegedly strangled their father are to cool their heels in prison until November, a Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Wednesday.

The duo of Rabiu Adamu, 27, and Auwal Adamu, 26, had strangled their 55-year-old father, Adamu Gamji, in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano, the prosecution said.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, who gave the order, the accused should remain in prison until next date of adjournment.

The accused are facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under Section 97 and 221 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kano State.

Police prosecutor Pogu Lale had told the court that a good Samaritan reported the case at Sumaila Police Station on Sept. 30.

According to him, on Sept. 24 at 6.00 p.m., the accused conspired with six other brothers now at large to kill their biological father, Adamu Gamji.

He alleged that the accused suspected that their father was behind the death of three members of their family and the sickness of another brother, Sale Adamu.

The court has fixed Nov. 16 for the mention of the case.