Lagos unveils new strategy to boost informal sector

…Set To Launch Compendium Of Artisans

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to launch a compendium of registered artisans in the State to scale up the informal sector with the overall objective of increasing job opportunities and growing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the State.



Speaking with Government House correspondents on Tuesday at Lagos House, Ikeja after a meeting between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and members of Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LACOSTA), the State’s Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Dr Babatunde Durosimi-Etti said the compendium was part of the initiatives of the State Government to assist artisans to promote their businesses.

He said the compendium, which will be launched during the Artisans’ Day coming up in October, will comprise the list of all registered artisans in the State, their locations, business details and other necessary information.

According to the Commissioner, the compendium when fully launched will go a long way in increasing number of artisans to access the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) set up by the present administration in the State, and as well help residents and potential customers to locate artisans in any part of the State.

He said: “Governor Ambode at the meeting with the members of the association, said the setting up of the ETF was part of the inclusive policy of his administration and the Governor was also briefed that the association was collaborating with the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment to come up with a compendium of artisans whereby you probably be having state registered artisans which will be launched during the Artisans’ Day coming up in October.

“The compendium will have every artisan having a registration number and can be a sort of reference point for the Employment Trust Fund in assisting artisans to access capital,” Durosimi-Etti said.

He said the Governor also assured the artisans that all necessary efforts would be put in place to give them access to market, as part of initiatives to encourage and promote home-made.

On his part, LACOSTA President, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari said the courtesy call by members of the association was basically to appreciate Governor Ambode for all the initiatives he

had brought up since the inception of his administration to support not only the artisans but the good people of the State.

He said the meeting was also to assure the Governor and the State Government that members of the association were very much committed toward contributing their quota to the growth and development of the State.

“We had fruitful deliberation with the Governor and he promised to build up the skill of our members as well as the compendium that will help our members to benefit more from the ETF. Most of our members have benefited already from the ETF loan and they are happy. And with the new compendium, I think more of our members will benefit and we want to thank the Governor for that,” Buhari said.