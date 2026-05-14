Lagos Assembly: Why we want incumbents’ seats — New aspirants

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A quiet but significant shift is unfolding across Lagos State’s political landscape as a wave of new aspirants, many of them young, grassroots-driven and politically ambitious, are challenging sitting assembly members for tickets at the forthcoming All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries.

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The constituencies at the centre of these unfolding contests include Agege Constituency I, Alimosho Constituency I, Ikeja Constituency I, Lagos Island Constituency I, Lagos Mainland Constituency II, Mushin Constituency I, Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency I, Somolu Constituency II, Ikorodu Constituency I, Kosofe Constituency I, Kosofe Constituency II, Ojo Constituency II, Surulere Constituency I and Oshodi/Isolo Constituency I, a spread that cuts across major political blocs in the state.

Cracks in traditional strongholds

In Agege Constituency I, the race has intensified following the decision of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa to pursue a seat in the House of Representatives, effectively opening up the field. Aspirants such as Oluwagbemiga Abiola and Mariam Ilerika are already positioning themselves for what is expected to be a fiercely contested primary.

A similar generational push is visible in Alimosho Constituency I, where journalist and entrepreneur Oluwanifemi Kazeem has declared her ambition, setting up a potential showdown with incumbent Lukman Orelope.

Her entry reflects a growing trend of professionals stepping into elective politics with reform-driven narratives.

However, Oluwanifemi Kazeem has withdrawn her intention to contest in the constituency 1. But, there are other contenders including Yusuf Adisa and Aroguma Afolabi that will slug it out with the incumbent at the party primaries.

In Ikeja Constituency I, Oyinda Adegoke is also seeking to unseat the incumbent, Seyi Lawal, while in Lagos Mainland Constituency II, Akinwunmi Oluwaseyi is mounting a determined challenge against Adebola Shabi. Lagos Island Constituency I is also witnessing increased interest, with Princess Lara Oyekan Olumegbon joining the race alongside other aspirants.

Grassroots battles and rising tensions

In Mushin Constituency I, Owoeye Adeyemo’s entry into the race against Prince Nureni Akinsanya has drawn attention, particularly due to his reported backing from influential party stakeholders, including former Deputy Speaker Funmilayo Tejuosho. His growing support base signals a potentially tough primary battle.

Other contenders include Bunmi Obakoya, Mabinuori Olalekan and Stephen Babatunde. In Mushin Constituency II, the incumbent lawmaker, Olayinka Kazeem, will slug it out with another major contender, Arogun Oluwarotimi.

The contest in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency I has, however, taken a more dramatic turn, with accusations and counter-accusations between aspirants. Olumoh Lukman has threatened to expose alleged corruption in a former administration, while Shuaib Ajidagba (Ajifat) has fired back, branding him a betrayer and welcoming any probe. The escalating rhetoric underscores the high stakes involved.

Elsewhere, in Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I, Adewale Ojeleye is challenging Temitope Adewale, while in Somolu Constituency II, Moruf Alli-Balogun is squaring up against incumbent Samuel Apata in what observers describe as a tight contest.

Youth versus experience narrative

In Kosofe Constituency II, the race between APC Youth Leader Muritala Seriki and incumbent Femi Saheed reflects a broader “youth versus experience” narrative playing out across the state. While Saheed banks on legislative experience, Seriki’s grassroots mobilisation and party structure may prove decisive.

Also, on the Lagos Assembly politics, similar dynamic is unfolding in Ojo Constituency II, where incumbent Suraj Olatunji (Emir) faces a challenge from Ibrahim Adefolarin Durosimi. While Emir offers continuity, Durosimi is campaigning on youthfulness and digital competence.

In Kosofe Constituency I, Benson Adepoju is contesting against Sanni Okanlawon (OKLA), while Ayoyinka Ogbe is challenging Gbolahan Ogunleye in Ikorodu Constituency I.

Surulere: Epicentre of resistance

Perhaps the most intense political battle is shaping up in Surulere Constituency I, where incumbent Desmond Elliott is facing mounting opposition to his bid for a fourth term.

Multiple aspirants, including Barakat Adenuga-Bakare and Khadijat Kareem Omotayo, have emerged, both enjoying considerable grassroots support. Adenuga-Bakare is believed to have the backing of key political figures, including Femi Gbajabiamila, while Omotayo’s constituency engagement efforts have earned her visibility among residents.

Desmond Elliott is banking on the experience he has gathered over 12 years as a lawmaker. He is depending on the support of his loyalists to secure the party ticket at the primaries, while Barakat is reportedly enjoying the backing of party heavyweights.

Adding to Elliott’s challenges are reports that some party leaders have allegedly been feeding influential figures, including Femi Gbajabiamila, with unfavourable reports, which may affect Elliott’s candidacy.

However, some concerned residents and loyal supporters of Elliott have continued to back his fourth-term ambition. According to them, the zoning of the speakership may favour Lagos Central and if he wins, he will be a very high ranking member.

According to former lawmaker Kabiru Lawal, if the governorship slot goes to Lagos East and the deputy governorship to Lagos West, then the assembly speakership position should naturally go to Lagos Central.

Lawal said: “God allowed me to serve in the Assembly and I understand how things are done there. Our leaders have selected the governor from the East, and from reliable sources, the deputy governor may emerge from the West. It is now time for the Speaker to come from the Central.

“Even if it is not Desmond that eventually becomes Speaker, with the position God has placed him in today, coupled with his connections and influence; he is in a position to ensure the position comes to Surulere.

“If we even forget about the speakership, someone who has served in the Assembly through first, second, third and fourth terms automatically becomes a power broker in the House. James Faleke is neither a principal officer nor Speaker in the House of Representatives, likewise Jimi Benson, yet look at the influence they wield in their constituencies. Can we compare that with what Fuad Laguda is doing for us here?”

Shifting loyalties in Oshodi/Isolo

In Oshodi/Isolo Constituency I, political loyalties appear to be shifting rapidly.

Incumbent Stephen Ogundipe, who initially secured backing from key stakeholders, is now facing uncertainty following reports that influential figures have thrown their weight behind newcomer Mayowa Alakija.

Ogundipe has since dismissed rumours of his withdrawal, insisting he remains firmly in the race. However, the changing dynamics highlight the fluid nature of support within party structures.

Seyi Tinubu’s factor

Vanguard gathered that Seyi Tinubu may be taking interest in Oshodi/Isolo politics, as he is reportedly supporting new aspirant, Mayowa Alakija, in the Assembly race.

Sources also revealed that the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, was allegedly pressured to support Alakija’s candidacy if he intends to retain his leadership position in the union.

Agege politics and Obasa phenomenon

With the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, going for the House of Representatives, battle for the two assembly seats in Agege has taken a new twist.

Obasa is said to be backing Oladipupo Shola, Egunjobi Kola and Gbenga Abiola for the seats while the incumbent Wale Ahmed has purchased a form for the House of Representatives.

167 aspirant for 40 seats

No fewer than 167 aspirants, including serving and fresh, were screened by the APC for the 40 seats.

Both incumbents and fresh aspirants are expected to battle for tickets at the party primaries. However, only 40 candidates will eventually emerge to occupy seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Oshodi/Isolo II and Ajomale candidacy

Among all the constituencies in the state, Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II currently has only one aspirant, Oladipupo Ajomale, contesting for the Assembly seat.

Other constituencies have multiple aspirants who will compete against one another at the party primaries.

Speakership debate

At the 10th Assembly, the House of Assembly reportedly passed a resolution that the longest-serving lawmaker should be allowed to occupy the speakership position.

If the longest-serving lawmaker scales through the party primaries and win the election proper, the resolution is expected to shape the leadership contest in the Assembly.

Broader political recalibration

Observers say the surge of new aspirants is not accidental, but part of a broader strategy within the APC to refresh its legislative ranks and strengthen governance ahead of the next political cycle.

There are also suggestions that the emergence of younger and politically active candidates for the Lagos Assembly seats aligns with long-term plans to support future leadership within the state, ensuring a more adaptable and responsive legislative arm.

As the primaries approach, one thing is clear: popularity, grassroots connection and political alliances will be tested like never before. For many incumbents, the battle ahead may prove to be their toughest yet.

Vanguard News