Niger Assembly promises investor-friendly laws

The Niger House of Assembly on Monday pledged to enact laws that would ensure an environment conducive to woo investors to the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa, made the pledge in Minna during the 2017 Niger State Investment Summit which had as its theme: “Impact Investing for Advancing Agricultural Economy and Innovation.”

Marafa said there were enormous investment opportunities in Niger, adding that it was time to transform “our resources and knowledge to positive action”.

“The investment opportunities in our state are enormous as we account for 10 per cent of Nigeria’s land mass.

“We are committed to passing legislation that would allow investors harness our huge potentials for maximum growth and development of the state.

“This summit could not have come at a better time as the state government strives to uplift the living standard of its populace,” he added.

He said the assembly would play its part in driving the investment promotion strategy of the state, noting that it was close to passing a bill to set up an investment agency in the state.

Also, the Commissioner of Investment, Commerce and Industry, Mrs Ramatu Yar’adua, said Niger had the potentials to become a top investment destination in the country.

She said this year’s summit focused on agricultural business, given that the sector was key to moving the country out of recession.

Newsmen report that the aim of the summit, which attracted economic experts, manufacturers, industrialists as well as some state governors and ministers, is to position the state as an investment hub.

