1,119 delegates for APGA primaries

No fewer than 1,119 delegates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will take part in the party’s primary election to produce its gubernatorial candidate for the Nov.18 election in Anambra.

Chairman of the party, Dr Victor Oye, made this known at a news conference in Awka on Monday and said that the primaries would hold on Tuesday in Awka.

Oye said the delegates were made up of 150 statutory and 969 elected from the 326 wards in the state.

He said that the election would be in the mode of ‘yes or no’ as only Gov. Willie Obiano purchased the form and met all the criteria.

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police and other agencies had been informed and would be part of the process.

Oye said that there was no controversy over the leadership of the party as he remained the authentic chairman with the full legitimacy to produce APGA’s candidate for the election.

He blamed the media for fanning the embers of discord in the party, charging them to stick to the ethics of the profession by observing the principles.

“I have never been embattled; my seat has never been vacant or in contention.

“This matter would have been over long ago if the media played their role nobly,” he said.

NAN