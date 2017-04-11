Council Polls: We’re not scared of APC, says Lamido

By Aliyu Dangida

DUTSE—Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said no amount of intimidation or threat from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, can deter him and his supporters from taking part in the July 1 council polls in the state.

Lamido spoke at a caucus meeting of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the party’s state secretariat in Dutse, saying PDP was fully prepared and ready for the polls.

According to him, “it is an election between us, who have been around for 20 years, against a party that is barely three years old.

“We are more than ready for those of them that think they could cow us into submission or allow them to perpetuate any act capable of disrupting the free conduct of the forthcoming elections.

“We would treat them according to their motives: if they represent peace, we would be peaceful, but if otherwise we would face them eyeball to eyeball.”