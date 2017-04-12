Adeyemi seeks N60m for cancer surgeries

By Sola Ogundipe

IN 2012, Mobolaji Adeyemi, 37, a public speaker and graduate of Crop Protection and Environmental Biology at the University of Ibadan, was diagnosed with malignant cancer of the mouth and neck (Mucoepidermoid carcinoma).

He went through surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, had a neck dissection and entire upper jaw and dentition removed.

Thereafter he was at EKO Hospital, Lagos for radiotherapy and chemotherapy and later went to India for reconstruction of the upper jaw before being at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, for dental restoration. Unfortunately, during a recent medical consultation, Mobolaji was diagnosed with another malignant growth, known as squamous cell carcinoma around the eye region, requiring another round of surgery and treatment.

The total cost for the new procedure to prevent further spread of the malignancy, is estimated at $150,000 (N60,000,000).

In a desperate appeal for support towards comprehensive medical attention, Titilayomi, Mobolaji’s wife said her husband, has put up a winning fight against cancer for two years before being diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in May 2013. Mobolaji has also gone through rounds of treatments at LASUTH.

“Not less than N1.6 million was expended on laboratory tests, surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and other expenses at LASUTH.”

Mobolaji was referred for further treatment at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad, India, for a process of reconstructive surgery in 2014, which gulped another N5.1 million apart from accommodation.

“The conclusive phase of the reconstructive surgery was initially scheduled for December 2014 but we have been held back by lack of funds, she said.

Recent estimates from the according to estimates from the Johns Hopkins Medicine International, Baltimore, USA, put the total cost at about N25.5 million.

Sadly, this is far beyond what Mobolaji and his family can raise, hence, they are appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to help save his life.