Customs appoints Mamman Ali acting Adamawa/Taraba Comptroller

Customs officers

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has appointed Deputy Comptroller Mamman Ali as the Acting Area Comptroller of its Adamawa/Taraba Command.

Ali, who was until his appointment the Coordinator of the Customs Anti-Smuggling Unit, Operation Whirlwind, Zone E, takes over from Mohammed Tako, who has been promoted to Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Zone B, Kaduna.

At a brief handing-over ceremony in Yola on Monday, Tako said the command recorded significant achievements during his tenure despite directives on strict border closure.

He said the command strengthened security along critical border corridors through enhanced joint operations and patrols with sister security agencies.

Tako disclosed that the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of seizures recorded by the command during his one-year tenure stood at ₦535,975,190.

He commended officers and men of the command for their cooperation during his tenure and urged them to extend the same support to his successor.

In his remarks, the new Acting Area Comptroller, Ali, pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor.

He solicited the support and cooperation of sister security agencies, officers and men of the command to strengthen border policing and curb smuggling activities across Adamawa and Taraba states.