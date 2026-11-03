Ogun 2027: Adebutu dismisses INEC list omission

….Receives over 1,000 APC defectors into PDP

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has described the omission of his name from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) list of governorship candidates as a temporary distraction, insisting that it would not stop him from contesting the 2027 election.

Adebutu spoke on Monday while receiving more than 1,000 defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the PDP at the party’s state secretariat in Abeokuta.

The defectors were led by a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Segun William, and received by Adebutu alongside other party leaders, including the PDP’s Ogun Central senatorial candidate, Iyabo Obasanjo.

Addressing the gathering, Adebutu expressed confidence that the controversy surrounding his omission from INEC’s list would be resolved, maintaining that he remained a bona fide member of the PDP.

He cited his participation in elections under the party’s platform over the past two decades as evidence of his loyalty and challenged those questioning his membership to provide evidence that he had defected.

“I have been the candidate of the PDP for the last 20 years, in every election cycle. My question is: at what stage did I leave or vacate the party? Where is the proof that, for one day, I have even visited the APC office, let alone joined the party?” he asked.

Adebutu also said he played an active role in organising and financing the party’s recent membership registration exercise in Ogun, which he claimed recorded more than 19,800 members.

He said his registration number in the exercise was 1536, describing it as further evidence of his continued membership of the party.

The PDP chieftain alleged that the controversy over his omission from the INEC list was intended to distract the opposition and disenfranchise voters.

He, however, urged party members to remain focused, saying the development would not disrupt the PDP’s mobilisation activities across the state.

Adebutu disclosed that the party’s campaign team had visited 12 of the state’s 20 local government areas and more than 140 of its 236 wards.

He said the grassroots mobilisation exercise would continue despite what he described as attempts to distract the party.

“We have visited 12 of the 20 local governments. Of the 236 wards, we have visited over 140. Tomorrow, we continue again because we know that the trick is to get us distracted. We will not be distracted. We will keep our eyes on the ball, and we shall win,” he said.

Earlier, William said the defectors decided to leave the APC because of their dissatisfaction with the party’s approach to governance and what he described as its failure to uphold democratic principles and deliver development in Ogun State.

Recounting his political journey, William said he joined partisan politics in 2007 and eventually aligned with the APC, despite earlier advice from friends and associates to join the PDP.

He said his experience in the ruling party had convinced him that it no longer represented the democratic ideals and developmental aspirations he believed in.

William said the defectors were joining the PDP to contribute to the political and socio-economic development of Ogun State, expressing confidence in the party’s leadership.

He also described the APC as no longer capable of accommodating the democratic aspirations of its members and residents of the state.

“We are seeking the progress of our dear Ogun State. My sincere appreciation goes first and foremost to our incoming governor, who has made this occasion possible, with the assistance of our deputy governor, our senator, the directors-general, party members, the party hierarchy and the state chairman,” William said.

The defection comes as political parties intensify mobilisation and positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.