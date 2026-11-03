YPP’s Agada wants end to raw material exports

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Arch. Peter Agada, has called for an end to the export of Nigeria’s raw materials without adding value, saying the practice deprives the country of greater economic benefits.

Agada spoke in an interview in Abuja on Monday while outlining his economic blueprint ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said his proposed administration would prioritise electricity supply and promote industrialisation from the ward level to ensure that value was added to Nigerian produce before export.

“The industrialisation we all talk about can only happen when we fix power and put in place policies that will promote investments from the ward level upwards,” Agada said.

He said rural communities would be made attractive to agro-allied industries capable of processing agricultural produce for export and generating foreign exchange.

“Our rural communities will attract agro-allied industries to promote export of produce after value has been added to earn foreign exchange. Enough of sending raw materials only to collect peanuts in return,” he said.

The YPP candidate also said his proposed administration would mobilise Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to build a country citizens would be proud to call home.

He said this would involve building on the country’s strengths while addressing areas of weakness.

On politics, Agada urged members of the political elite, irrespective of party affiliation, to allow Nigerians to freely choose their leaders at all levels.

He said the practice of imposing leaders on the electorate on the basis of ethnic or religious considerations should become a thing of the past.