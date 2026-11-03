Elections: INEC struggles to get 14m PVCs to voters

INEC Chairman, Prof Amupitan

*Taraba, Plateau, Jigawa, Bayelsa, Benue among states with thousands of cards awaiting collection *Sokoto, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Yobe record significant increase in voter population *Kano yet to compile collection figures; Borno, Bauchi, Kebbi withholding data *Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun, Kaduna, Adamawa report growing voter numbers *INEC intensifies mobilisation ahead of January 16 presidential election

By Soni Daniel

ABUJA — Three weeks after the collection of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs started across the country, the failure of no fewer than 14 million eligible voters to collect their PVCs, is emerging as a major concern for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

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Investigations by Vanguard across several states show that while the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise attracted millions of new registrants, a significant number of produced PVCs remain uncollected, potentially denying their owners the opportunity to participate in next year’s elections.

Vanguard’s checks showed that 6.26 million PVCs were not collected before the 2023 general elections. In the last Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, exercise, the electoral commission registered 10,772,421 new voters. At press time, many states are yet to release their tallies of uncollected voter’s cards estimated at over 14 million.

The situation is particularly worrying in states like Plateau, Taraba, Jigawa, Benue and Bayelsa, where INEC has disclosed substantial numbers of cards awaiting collection.

In Plateau, about 95,000 PVCs from previous registration exercises remain unclaimed. Taraba has 29,314 outstanding cards, while Jigawa has 33,079 cards ready for collection. Bayelsa, on its part, has 52,225 PVCs from the first phase of the recent registration exercise awaiting collection.

Benue has also recorded considerable activity, with 58,581 PVCs collected during the recent display of the voters’ register, although thousands of additional cards are still being processed or await collection.

Beyond the collection challenge, voter registration figures indicate growing electoral participation across the country, with Sokoto, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Kano and other states recording significant additions to their voter registers.

However, the picture is incomplete in some states. While Kano is yet to compile its PVC collection figures across its 44 local government areas, INEC officials in Borno, Bauchi and Kebbi declined to provide updates, describing the requested information as sensitive.

In the South-West, Lagos says its final register will not be available until December 15, after conclusion of the claims and objections exercise. Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti and Osun have reported increases in registered voters, although some are still compiling their PVC collection figures.

The findings raise questions about whether the increasing number of registered voters will translate into participation in the 2027 elections, beginning with the presidential and National Assembly polls on January 16.

Taraba: 29,314 PVCs uncollected

In Taraba State, the number of registered voters stands at 2,254,380, according to INEC.

However, no fewer than 29,314 PVCs remain uncollected across the commission’s offices in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris, said the outstanding cards comprise 13,826 legacy PVCs from previous electoral cycles between 2011 and 2023 and 15,488 cards processed during the latest registration exercise.

He explained that the commission processed 31,676 cards arising from new registrations, voter transfers and replacements during the 2025–2026 exercise. Of these, only 16,188, representing about 51 per cent, had been collected.

Expressing concern over the low collection rate, Idris appealed to political parties, traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisations to mobilise residents to visit INEC local government offices and collect their cards.

Plateau: 121,821 new voters, 95,000 PVCs uncollected

In Plateau State, INEC recorded 121,821 new voters during the latest CVR exercise, while about 95,000 PVCs from previous registration exercises remain uncollected.

The REC, Prof. Samuel Egwu, disclosed this during a meeting with political party leaders and other stakeholders in Jos.

He said women accounted for 65,928 of new registrants, while men represented 55,893.

The commission also received 38,399 requests for voter transfers within and outside the state.

Egwu said the outstanding PVCs remained a major concern as INEC intensified preparations for the 2027 elections.

Jigawa: 33,079 PVCs ready for collection

Jigawa State has 2,351,298 registered voters, according to the REC, Prof. Muhammad Bashar.

Bashar said 33,079 PVCs are ready for collection by people who registered for transfers, corrections and replacements between August and December 2025.

He also disclosed that the state recorded 515,878 new voters during the three phases of the recent CVR exercise.

Jigawa has 27 local government areas, 287 registration areas and 4,522 polling units.

Zamfara adds 313,115 voters

In Zamfara State, INEC recorded 313,115 new voters under the CVR exercise as of August 2026.

The REC, Dr. Mahmud Isa, disclosed this to Vanguard in Gusau, explaining that the new registrants are additional to the 1,952,060 registered voters recorded in the state for the 2023 general elections.

Kaduna: 61,494 PVCs collected

In Kaduna State, 61,494 PVCs had been collected as of October 28, according to figures obtained from INEC.

An official of the commission, Hajiya Rukaiyatu, said the figure comprised 12,741 old PVCs and 48,753 newly-issued cards.

Women collected 32,589 cards, comprising 6,782 old and 25,807 new PVCs, while men collected 28,905, comprising 5,959 old and 22,946 new cards.

The figures indicate a higher collection rate among female voters.

Nasarawa: Voter population hits 2.1m

Nasarawa State’s registered voter population has risen to approximately 2.1 million, following registration of 247,000 new voters between 2025 and July 2026.

The REC, Mallam Mohammed Abullahi Sadiq, disclosed this, commending residents for their response to the registration exercise.

He urged those yet to collect their PVCs to visit INEC offices in their respective local government areas.

Sokoto: 2.63m registered voters

Sokoto State has recorded 2,633,113 registered voters, including 461,057 captured during the latest CVR exercise.

The commission’s Public Relations Officer, Hassan Kaoje, said the figure represented 2.55 per cent of the national voter register.

He said INEC was intensifying efforts to ensure that all eligible registrants collected their PVCs before the 2027 elections.

Kaoje urged those who had completed registration but were yet to collect their cards to visit designated INEC offices and collection centres.

Adamawa: 2.43m million registered voters

Adamawa State has 2,431,146 registered voters as of July 2026.

INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Information in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Shaba Lafiagi, disclosed that 49,304 PVCs had been collected as of October 23.

He also reported that 11,725 voters’ cards had been transferred into the state, comprising 6,255 belonging to men and 5,520 belonging to women.

Borno, Bauchi, Kebbi withhold figures

In Borno State, INEC declined to provide the latest figures on registered voters and PVC collection, describing the information as sensitive.

Officials said the commission is yet to ascertain the actual number of newly-registered voters and PVCs collected because the exercise is ongoing.

However, the 2023 register put the state’s voter population at 2,564,197.

A similar situation played out in Bauchi, where INEC officials declined to release requested figures, insisting that the information is not for public consumption.

Efforts to obtain updated figures from Kebbi also proved unsuccessful.

Benue: 3.05m registered voters, 279,498 new registrants

Benue State has 3,057,225 registered voters, including 279,498 new registrants across its 23 local government areas.

The REC, Mallam Aminu Idris, said INEC received 101,695 PVCs from its headquarters for the first phase of the CVR and voter transfers.

The consignment comprised 54,724 new PVCs and 46,971 transferred cards.

During the display of the voters’ register between October 9 and 15, 2026, at registration area level, 58,581 PVCs were collected.

The breakdown showed that 9,139 were old cards previously held in storage, 28,854 were new CVR cards, 12,707 were transferred cards and 7,881 were replacement cards.

Idris said all existing PVCs remained available for collection at INEC offices in the state’s 23 local government areas.

He added that the commission would announce the availability of cards processed during the second and third phases of the CVR exercise after receiving official notification from its headquarters.

Kano yet to compile PVC collection figures

Despite having one of the country’s largest voter populations, Kano State is yet to determine the total number of PVCs collected across its 44 local government areas.

INEC’s Public Relations Officer, Nahila Bello Dandago, said the commission was still compiling the figures because the collection exercise was ongoing.

She disclosed that Kano had 6,570,276 registered voters, making it the state with the second-highest voter population after Lagos, which has 7,488,633.

Yobe: 283,525 new voters

In Yobe State, the voter population has increased from 1,485,146 in 2022 to 1,768,671 in 2026, representing an addition of 283,525 voters.

In Damaturu Local Government Area, 11,911 PVCs had been collected, leaving 9,137 unclaimed.

The Electoral Officer for Damaturu, Ahmed A. Waziri, said INEC had 21,048 cards available for collection, comprising 8,100 outstanding cards from the 2023 exercise and 12,948 received during the first phase of the latest distribution.

He said Damaturu was yet to receive cards under the second and third phases of the distribution exercise.

Waziri added that the commission’s ICT department was better positioned to provide comprehensive figures for the state’s 17 local government areas.

Lagos: Final register expected December 15

In Lagos State, INEC said the final Register of Voters would not be available until the conclusion of the claims and objections exercise on December 15, 2026.

The commission’s Public Affairs Officer, Tope Adenuga, said the final figures for newly registered voters could not be provided until the exercise was completed.

He said: “The final Register of Voters requested will be made available until after the conclusion of the ongoing claims and objections exercise.”

According to him, the final list is expected to be ready on December 15.

The state recorded 7,488,633 registered voters in the figures available to Vanguard.

INEC was yet to provide the latest PVC collection statistics.

Ondo: 2.05m registered voters

In Ondo State, the total number of registered voters stands at 2,053,061, with 76,285 new registrants.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Olayinka Ogunseye, disclosed that 1,771,326 PVCs had been collected.

He, however, cautioned that the figures were preliminary and not final.

Ekiti: Voter population rises to 1.05 million

Ekiti State’s registered voter population has increased to 1,055,708, according to INEC.

The figure represents an increase of 68,061 over the 987,647 registered voters recorded during the 2023 general elections.

The commission could not immediately provide the latest PVC collection figures because the exercise was ongoing.

Ogun: 348,703 additional voters

Ogun State has recorded an increase of 348,703 registered voters, bringing its voter population to 3,037,008 as of October 2026.

The figure represents an increase from the 2,688,305 registered voters recorded for the 2023 general elections.

INEC officials said PVC distribution was still ongoing at the commission’s local government offices.

Osun: 2.33m registered voters

In Osun State, the total number of registered voters stands at 2,339,233.

The INEC Public Relations Officer, Musa Olurode, said the figure was the same as that used for the August 2026 governorship election because no fresh CVR exercise was conducted after the poll.

He disclosed that 1,906,390 PVCs had been collected as of August, adding that the figure would be updated after the ongoing collection exercise.

He said: “As at today, the total voters register in Osun State is 2,339,233. This is the figure for the governorship election and it cannot change because the Continuous Voters Registration did not take place in the state after the August poll.”

He added that the number of collected PVCs would change as more registered voters collected their cards.

Delta: INEC declines to release PVC figures

In Delta State, INEC officials declined to provide statistics on PVC collection, directing enquiries to the ICT department.

The Head of Voter Education, Nse Abasi Udom, said the ICT unit was responsible for monitoring and keeping the relevant records.

However, she declined to provide the contact details of the department’s head, saying officials were in an important meeting.

A similar experience occurred during a previous visit to a PVC collection centre at Uzor Igwe Primary School, Nnebisi Road, Asaba, where an INEC official declined to disclose the number of cards available or collected.

The official, however, acknowledged an impressive turnout of residents.

“What I can tell you, which you can verify from the atmosphere here, is that the turnout is impressive. People are coming and collecting,” the official said.

The commission’s inability to provide the figures has made it difficult to establish the number of PVCs still awaiting collection across the state.

Bayelsa: 52,225 PVCs await collection

In Bayelsa State, INEC has put the total number of registered voters at 1,200,691, with 52,225 PVCs from the first phase of the recent CVR exercise awaiting collection.

Ekeremor and Sagbama local government areas recorded the highest numbers of registered voters, with 12,023 and 10,080 respectively.

Ogbia recorded the lowest figure of 3,132, followed by Nembe with 3,620 and Kolokuma/Opokuma with 3,712.

INEC said collection commenced at registration area level on October 9 and ended on October 15, after which the exercise was moved to the commission’s offices across the state’s eight local government areas.

The commission urged eligible registrants who missed the ward-level distribution to visit the respective local government offices to collect their cards.

With thousands of PVCs still awaiting collection in several states, the findings underscore the challenge facing INEC as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

While the increasing number of registered voters points to growing interest in the electoral process, the commission’s ability to translate registration into actual voter participation will depend significantly on the success of its PVC collection and mobilisation campaigns.

Clifford Ndujihe, Dayo Johnson, Umar Yusuf, Ndahi Marama, Femi Bolaji, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Peter Duru, Hadiza Yusuf, Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman, Musa Ubandawaki, Idris Salisu, Edwin Philip, Golok Nanmwa, Muhammad Inuwa, Christopher Ameh, Egufe Yafugborhi, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Olayinka Ajayi, Shina Abubakar, Emem Idio & James Ogunnaike contributed to this report.

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