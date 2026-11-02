Diri urges Bayelsa governorship aspirants to seek God

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

YENAGOA — Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has urged anyone aspiring to succeed him to seek God’s approval through prayer, saying the next governor must be a God-fearing person.

Diri spoke on Monday during the state’s 15th Thanksgiving service at the Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene, Yenagoa, where he declared that Bayelsa had been handed over to God.

He said nobody could stop anyone chosen by God to lead the state, adding that the Almighty would always have the final say in its affairs.

The governor also urged residents to remain united, tolerant and peaceful, describing these as essential conditions for the state’s development.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of residents, saying it had the political will to transform Bayelsa, which he described as one of the states with the best environments for development.

Diri thanked the people for their support over the past six years and urged them to sustain their cooperation with the government.

“All who want to be governor, go and seek the face of God. Anyone who wants to be governor must be God-fearing. If God said yes, nobody can say no, not even me,” he said.

He added: “Let us continue to worship God. Let us be tolerant and patient as we will become victorious at the end of the day.

“As I keep saying, those of us who were born in Yenagoa or know Bayelsa of old can see the difference today. It is enough to give thanks.

“We have one of the best environments in Nigeria, and with the political will, we are bringing development to our people.”

In his sermon, the guest preacher and former Bayelsa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Very Rev. Joseph Opelema, urged Christians to combine their religious faith with responsible citizenship.

Speaking on the theme, “Called to be Good Christians and Good Citizens,” Opelema said Christians had dual responsibilities as members of the church and citizens of society.

Drawing his message from Matthew 22:15-22, where Jesus addressed the question of paying taxes, he said the biblical instruction to give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God underscored the importance of responsible citizenship.

The cleric said Christians should demonstrate sacrifice, prudence, accountability, justice, love, care and charity wherever they found themselves, particularly in public office.

He lamented what he described as a gap between religious participation and the practice of Christian values, urging believers to become witnesses, the salt of the earth and the light of the world.

Opelema also described Bayelsa as richly endowed with natural and human resources, favourable weather, land and rivers, which he said could make the state a tourism destination.

He expressed optimism that the state could realise its potential with God-fearing leadership.

Highlights of the thanksgiving service included the unveiling of a book titled Lively Oracle, containing scriptural declarations made by the governor during morning devotions, and musical performances by gospel artistes.

Those present included the governor’s wives, Dr Gloria Diri and Justice Patience Diri; Deputy Governor Dr Peter Akpe and his wife, Dr Favour Akpe; former deputy governors Rt. Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi and Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd); and senators representing Bayelsa Central and East, Dr Konbowei Benson and Chief Benson Agadaga.

Also in attendance were Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Fred Agbedi; other federal lawmakers from the state; the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, represented by Deputy Speaker Michael Ogbere; and the state’s Chief Judge, represented by the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Ayah.

Other guests included National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr Boladei Igali; Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo; Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku; Chairman of Azikel Group, Dr Azipapu Eruani; and former governor Chief David Lyon.