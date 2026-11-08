2027: ADC will be on the ballot; Atiku may not – Kayamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will participate in the 2027 general elections despite the court ruling voiding the party’s David Mark-led leadership and the nomination of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo, however, said candidates nominated under the Mark-led faction, including Atiku, might not appear on the ballot, depending on the final decision of the Supreme Court.

The minister stated this in a post on X on Sunday while reacting to concerns that the Federal High Court judgment could prevent the ADC from participating in the elections.

“For the education of the public, those raising false alarm that the court judgment on ADC means the Party will not be on the ballot are spreading misinformation,” he wrote.

“The ADC will be on the ballot. It is the David Mark faction of candidates, including Atiku Abubakar, that may not be on the ballot, depending on the final judgment of the Supreme Court.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja had, on Thursday, nullified the Mark-led leadership of the ADC and invalidated decisions taken by the faction, including the presidential primary that produced Atiku as the party’s candidate for the 2027 election. The party has vowed to appeal the judgment.

Keyamo questioned why some Nigerians were protesting the ruling, arguing that the court’s decision should not be interpreted as denying the ADC’s original members the opportunity to contest elections.

He challenged those criticising the judgment to consider the rights of candidates who emerged from the party’s original leadership structure.

“Therefore, the question we must ask those raising hell is that, are those Nigerians who successfully won their primaries under the faction of the original owners of the ADC lesser humans or lesser Nigerians than David Mark and Atiku Abubakar?” he asked.

The minister’s comments come amid uncertainty over the ADC’s participation in the 2027 elections following the court’s decision.

Atiku and the ADC have rejected the ruling and announced plans to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.