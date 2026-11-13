Seme Customs revenue hits N27bn up 233%

. . . As Command gets new Area Controller

By Godwin Oritse

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has recorded a remarkable 233 per cent increase in revenue generation, rising from ₦8 billion in 2025 to ₦27 billion in 2026, representing an additional ₦19 billion between March and October of this year.

The revenue performance comes as the Command welcomes a new Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Alumanah, who takes over leadership from Acting Assistant Comptroller-General Kaila.



In his farewell remarks, the outgoing Customs Area Controller described his elevation as a new phase in his career, expressing appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, and the management of the Service for the opportunity to serve at a higher level.

He also reflected on the achievements recorded during his tenure, highlighting the Command’s revenue performance, he disclosed that between March and October 2026, the Command generated over ₦27 billion in revenue, compared to ₦8 billion collected during the corresponding period in 2025. This represents an increase of ₦19 billion, equivalent to an impressive growth of 233%.

He attributed the Command’s anti-smuggling and revenue successes during his tenure to intelligence-led operations, proper processing and timely sharing of actionable information, improved surveillance, and a collective resolve that Seme must not become a safe passage for economic saboteurs.

Taking over the leadership, Deputy Comptroller Olisa Alumanah pledged to build on the Command’s existing achievements, expressing gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs and the Service’s management for the confidence placed in him to lead at Seme.

The new Ag Customs Area Controller acknowledged and appreciated the remarkable leadership and contributions of his predecessor, under whose leadership the Command recorded impressive revenue growth, strengthened intelligence collaboration, intensified efforts against smuggling and other forms of cross-border criminality, and reinforced an atmosphere of discipline, professionalism and operational stability.

In a statement by Superintendent of Customs

Tunde Ayagbalo, Public Relations Officer of the Command, Seme Area Command Alumanah outlined his expectations and the direction of his administration, noting that Seme occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s border management architecture. He also maintained that he is resolute on 7 key pillars, which are Revenue Collection, Facilitation of Legitimate Trade, Discipline, Integrity and Professional Conduct, Cooperation, Teamwork and Collective Responsibility, Collaboration with Stakeholders and Sister Agencies, Avoiding Unnecessary Problems on the Job, Modernization, Innovation and Global Best Practices.