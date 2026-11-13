Swiss woman evacuated from Nigeria over Ebola discharged in Geneva

A Swiss woman who contracted the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola linked to the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been discharged from hospital in Geneva, Switzerland.

The woman, who is the wife of a Swiss embassy employee in Abuja, was evacuated from Nigeria alongside her husband on October 26 after contracting the virus.

Benoit Carpentier, spokesperson for the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), said the patient received supportive medical care, including hydration and management of potential complications associated with the disease.

“The patient has recovered. She was discharged from hospital yesterday (Wednesday),” he told AFP, confirming a report by Tribune de Genève.

The woman’s husband reportedly showed no symptoms of the disease, while his quarantine was lifted on November 4.

Nigeria announced the Ebola case on October 20, confirming that it involved the Bundibugyo strain, the same variant responsible for the latest outbreak in the DRC.

The strain remains a major public health concern as there is currently no specific approved treatment or vaccine against it.

The outbreak was officially detected in the DRC in May and has since infected more than 11,000 people, with over 5,400 deaths recorded.

Cases have also been detected in Uganda and Kenya, raising concerns about the spread of the disease across the region.