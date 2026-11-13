Fasoranti’s death ends an era, says Akure communities

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Akure Speaking Communities Development Initiative (ASCDI) has described the death of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as the end of an era of wisdom, exemplary leadership, patriotism and selfless service to Akureland, Yorubaland and Nigeria.

The group said the late elder statesman was a moral compass whose life and leadership inspired generations, describing his death as a profound loss to the people of Akure, the Yoruba nation and the country.

In a condolence statement issued in Akure and signed by its Chairman, Air Commodore Adewale Ogunmodede (retd.), and Secretary, Dr Olawale Ademola, ASCDI said it received the news of his passing with profound sorrow.

It described Fasoranti as an illustrious son of Akureland, a respected statesman and a distinguished Yoruba leader.

“Pa Fasoranti was not merely an elder statesman; he was a moral compass, a symbol of courage, an embodiment of integrity, and a custodian of the cherished values and traditions of our people.

“His life represented the finest ideals of community service, peaceful coexistence, justice, unity, and the pursuit of collective progress,” the statement said.

The organisation noted that as leader of Afenifere and a prominent voice in national affairs, Fasoranti devoted much of his life to championing the interests of the Yoruba people, promoting democratic ideals and advocating fairness, equity and good governance in Nigeria.

For the Akure Speaking Communities across Ifedore, Akure North and Akure South Local Government Areas of Ondo State, ASCDI said his death represented an immeasurable loss.

It described him as a towering figure whose wisdom, experience and fatherly guidance inspired generations of leaders and community development advocates.

“His enduring legacy reminds us that true greatness is measured not by personal accomplishments alone, but by the positive impact one makes on society and the values one leaves behind for succeeding generations,” it added.

The group urged sons and daughters of Akure Speaking Communities, both at home and in the diaspora, to honour his memory by strengthening their commitment to unity, peaceful coexistence, cultural preservation and sustainable community development.

It also extended its condolences to the Fasoranti family, the Deji and other royal fathers in the Akure Speaking Communities, the leadership and members of Afenifere, the Ondo State Government and people, as well as the Yoruba nation.

“We pray that Almighty God grants the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grants the departed patriarch eternal rest.

“Although Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti may have departed this earthly realm, his ideals, sacrifices, wisdom, and contributions to humanity will remain indelibly engraved in the annals of our history,” the statement said.

The organisation added: “Akureland has lost a patriarch. Yorubaland has lost a distinguished leader. Nigeria has lost an elder statesman. But his legacy shall endure for generations yet unborn. “Adieu, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti. May your noble soul rest in perfect peace.”